What do Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, television producer Shonda Rhimes and CRISPER co-founder Jennifer Doudna all have in common?
They've all been named to Forbes' first-ever “50 Over 50” List, a group of nationally prominent women. The list "spotlights the diverse voices and work of female entrepreneurs and leaders over the age of 50," the magazine said on its website this week.
“The 50 Over 50 list spotlights women who are rewriting the rules of success, shattering the prevailing misconceptions about age and gender in the workforce, and inspiring women — and men — through all stages of their careers,” Maggie McGrath, editor of ForbesWomen, said in a story announcing the list. “By telling the stories of these incredible women, and highlighting how they are making a difference in their community, industry or the world, we can also have critical conversations about the need to acknowledge the misconceptions about age and gender, and begin to change them.”
Forbes' profile of Parker, 72, notes that when she was born in 1948, "Jim Crow ruled the land," and she wasn't allowed to use most services in Elizabeth City, including using the city swimming pool.
The profile goes on to note that Parker would go on to a 33-year career as a math teacher in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and in 2017 win election as the city's first-ever woman mayor. Parker also served a four-year term as a county commissioner, becoming the first African-American to win a seat on the county board after running countywide.
The only other North Carolina resident named to Forbes' list is Melisse Shaban, a 60-year-old Raleigh-based businesswoman who founded Virtue Labs.