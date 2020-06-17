Elizabeth City electric customers could see as much as a $48 increase on their monthly electric bill if the city is not granted a waiver from the governor’s moratorium on utility disconnections.
That is what Mayor Bettie Parker indicated in a letter dated Monday seeking a waiver from Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order that in part prohibits utilities statewide from disconnecting customers for nonpayment during the coronavirus pandemic.
Without the waiver, Parker said, Elizabeth City will have no choice but to raise customer electric rates by at least 10 percent and as much as 46 percent.
The city’s request for the waiver has received support from state Treasurer Dale Folwell, who said in a press release Tuesday that all cities that operate citizen-owned utilities like electricity, natural gas, and water and sewer should be granted waivers from Cooper’s order. Without a waiver, the citizen-owned utilities could face potential bankruptcy, Folwell said.
Cooper initially imposed the moratorium on March 31 with Executive Order 124 as a way to prevent state residents who lost their job or income because of COVID-19 from having their utilities disconnected for nonpayment. Cooper’s most recent declaration, Executive Order 142, extends the moratorium to July 31.
While the moratorium has provided relief to utility customers, it’s causing a financial crunch for municipalities like Elizabeth City that sell electricity and other utilities like water and sewer service to customers.
Without the threat of disconnection, a number of city utility customers are no longer paying their monthly bills, City Manager Rich Olson told Elizabeth City City Council last week.
City Council voted last week to seek a waiver from Executive Order 142. Attorney General Josh Stein is the state official with the authority to grant any waiver from the governor’s order.
Parker told Stein Monday that the current executive order has “crippled the city’s ability to meet our present and future financial obligations” for wholesale power purchases.
Parker’s letter states that 2,730 of the electric utility’s 12,500 customers have not paid their bill since Executive Order 124 was issued.
Before the pandemic, the city sent out an average of 2,220 disconnection notices a month, Parker said. Over 500 customers on average are disconnected each month but only around 50 of those customers remain disconnected for more than 72 hours, she said. The rest come in and pay their bill.
“Unfortunately, disconnection is a tool we have to use to have our customers pay their bills,” Parker wrote.
The fact so many customers aren’t paying their utility bill has created a cash flow problem for the city that may mean it won’t have enough money to pay its July power bill, Olson told council last week. It also could result in Elizabeth City not having enough money to pay city electrical utility workers, he said. And if the city isn’t granted relief, it could result in the city having to raise electric rates to cover the revenue shortfall, he warned.
“I’m afraid by the end of July, first part of August, we will reach insolvency,” Olson said. “At the rate we are bleeding (revenue), we won’t be able to pay July’s bill, which we will receive on August the 10th. That is how dire it is right now.’’
In her letter to Stein, Parker said the city currently has $4 million in accounts receivable in the electric fund, 42 percent of which is more than 60 days past due. The city’s unrestricted cash balance currently stands at $5.1 million after being $6.6 million prior to Cooper’s first executive order.
Future payments for wholesale power purchases are expected to increase in the coming months and the city could “exhaust” all cash within the August or September billing cycle if delinquencies continue, Parker said.
Absent a timely waiver, the city will be forced to raise electric rates in August or September. A 10-percent rate increase for an average customer who uses 1,000 kilowatts of power means their electric bill would go from $104.70 a month to $115.17. A 46-percent increase would raise that average customer’s monthly bill from $104.70 to $152.86.
Parker noted that if the city has impose that kind of rate increase, 70 percent of customers will be paying for the 30 percent who have not paid their bills.
“This is fundamentally wrong,” Parker wrote to Stein. “If you decide to grant the city of Elizabeth City the waiver, we realize that we will have our work cut out for us providing payment plans to our citizens. The city’s staff is well versed in this area and will strive to work with each customer to find an acceptable payment plan.”
In the past, the city has capped catchup utility payments to $100 a month, which means it could take customers many months to become current.
A spokeswoman for Stein said last week that the attorney general can waive certain “provisions” in Cooper’s executive order at “his discretion and order an effective alternative.”
“We look forward to receiving the (city’s) request and will give it rapid consideration,” said Stein spokeswoman Laura Brewer.