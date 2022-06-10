Mayor Bettie Parker will likely preside over her last Elizabeth City City Council meeting on Monday.
Parker did not seek a third term in last month’s municipal election. Kirk Rivers, a former city councilor, was elected mayor in the May 17 election. He and the incoming eight members of City Council are expected to be sworn in around Thursday.
Parker, Elizabeth City’s first female mayor and only its third Black mayor, was first elected in 2017 and won re-election while running unopposed in 2019. She announced in November that she would not seek a third term, citing her husband’s health issues that require her to be at home more.
At a recent City Council meeting, Parker gave what amounted to a farewell speech, listing the progress the city has made over the last five years.
“During my years serving as mayor many projects have been completed and changes made that have impacted us all,” Parker said. “Of course, it would be self-serving to claim sole credit even though I had to sign off on most of them.”
When Parker became mayor city utility customers were facing billing problems because of a software failure. She said she cast the tiebreaking vote to have Tyler Technologies handle the city’s utility billing. The mayor only votes when council is deadlocked.
“Tyler Technologies solved our problem and it has continued to work out very well for the city,” Parker said.
Parker didn’t mention another tiebreaking vote she made. In June 2020, she voted to break a 4-4 tie to raise the mayor’s and councilors’ salaries by $250 a month. The move was widely seen as controversial because it raised elected officials’ pay at a time when city employees were not given a pay raise.
Parker said at the time she voted for the pay hike because she was seeking compromise from an earlier proposal to raise councilor pay by $500 a month.
“I will say that in the beginning when I heard $500, I had, prior to any controversy, talked with councilors and said, ‘That’s too much,’” Parker said at the time. “I had tried to get a compromise, and one has come up.”
Parker said last month that she is also proud of the city-county partnership to provide a Senior Center for citizens. She said she often heard from senior citizens during her first campaign for mayor of the need for a new senior center because of “limited space and overcrowding” at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center.
“While working together with (Pasquotank) Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Dixon and county commissioners a joint partnership was brokered with City Council to purchase the former Daily Advance building for our seniors,” Parker said. “Our seniors now enjoy a state-of-the-art facility with lots of space and equipment overlooking the Pasquotank River.’’
Parker also noted that two major business expansions — Telephonics and Hockmeyer Equipment Corp. — and other development activities occurred during her tenure.
“The two business expansions come with good-paying jobs for our area,” Parker said. “We are (also) all enjoying the new multiplex theatre that is now open off Halstead Boulevard Extended.”
Parker also noted that Rivers and the incoming City Council will face several challenges. She listed major water and sewer infrastructure needs and finding a permanent city manager and a finance director as pressing needs. But she believes the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act should help.
“With the infrastructure bill that was passed by Congress, we should be receiving some assistance from the federal government as well as the state,” Parker said.
Since August 2020 the city has had one permanent manager and three interim managers. Parker, who favored hiring a new city manager instead of appointing an interim one, said “instability anywhere is a threat to stability everywhere.”
“That is that instability at the city management level could trickle down to other areas of the organization,” Parker said. “However, I believe that once the (new) City Council hires a well-qualified permanent manager the outlook going forward will improve.”
Parker said a personal highlight while mayor was being named by Forbes Magazine to its “50 over 50” list, which recognized women who achieved notable success after turning 50 years old.
“With this recognition, Elizabeth City was in the spotlight of special celebration,” Parker said.
But two months later, Parker, noted, the city was again in the spotlight following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office deputies on April 21, 2021.
“Our community is still hurting but mending as we continue to seek justice, transparency and accountability,” Parker said.
Parker said she had no regrets as she leaves office and public life after two terms as mayor.
“Thank you City of Elizabeth City for giving me the opportunity to serve and represent the Harbor of Hospitality,” Parker said as she closed her remarks.
The city has to receive the final certification of the election results before Rivers and the councilors-elect assume office. The Associated Press reported Friday that the N.C. State Board of Elections has certified the elections held on May 17.