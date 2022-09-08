With the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ recent designation as a low-performing school district, Superintendent Keith Parker said Thursday that ECPPS officials understand that improving student achievement is an urgent task.
As an example of that understanding, he said ECPPS is already moving to revamp district and school improvement plans — even though they’re not due to the state for another couple of months.
School districts designated low-performing are required by the state to submit improvement plans by December. But Parker said he plans to bring revamped plans to the ECPPS Board of Education on Sept. 26 so they can be submitted right away.
“We need to plan so that we can begin the work,” Parker said, “We’ve made a decision here that we would work around the clock over the next two weeks so that we can get our plans finalized and present them to the Board of Education. We’re not waiting to make changes that we need to make. We’re starting now.”
ECPPS was one of nearly 30 school districts across the state listed as low-performing for the 2021-22 school year because a majority of their schools received a performance grade of D or F on state testing and were identified as low-performing. Eight of ECPPS’ 13 schools eligible for letter grades were designated as low performing.
Low-performing schools, according to the state’s definition, are “those that receive a performance grade of D or F and do not exceed growth.” According to DPI, “growth” is used as a measure of how students’ achievement has grown during the school year. If students have made a year’s worth of progress during the year a school is deemed to have “met growth.”
Parker addressed the state’s designation of ECPPS as a low-performing district in a message sent last week to parents. Parker, who was named ECPPS superintendent in April, said a comprehensive improvement effort is underway this year.
“On behalf of the Board of Education and our entire staff, I promise you ECPPS will not remain a low-performing district,” Parker’s message said. “We will improve, and we will do whatever it takes to meet the needs of our students and families.”
Parker said ECPPS is committed to school improvement and is moving forward. The district also will be writing a new strategic plan with input from teachers, staff, students and the community, he said.
When state performance grades were announced last week, superintendents in Perquimans County Schools, where all schools received grades of C, and in Currituck County Schools, where only one school received a D grade, credited much of the positive performance to their relatively quick return to in-person instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I believe our results show that we made the right decision in bringing students back for face-to-face instruction as soon as possible and that our staff went above and beyond to ensure the students’ needs were met regardless of the circumstances or mode of instruction,” Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said.
Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz also said he was proud of the district’s decision to return quickly to face-to-face instruction as COVID-19 cases declined.
Asked whether he thought the decision in ECPPS to maintain remote learning for a longer time for more students might have contributed to lower student achievement in ECPPS, Parker said he is not in a position to answer that.
Parker did say, though, that his focus, along with that of other leaders in the district, is to move forward and not remain a low-performing district.
“We’re going to do what it takes to get this right,” Parker said.
Parker said he knows that young people are resilient.
“Our students are hardworking, and they are resilient, and they have a large capacity to catch up,” Parker said,
Parker said that even during the past year several schools in the district saw significant growth in student learning. Elizabeth City Middle School, for instance, exceeded its expected growth target.
“That means students learned not only what they were supposed to this year but caught up and learned more,” Parker said, “Kids are able to bounce back and they are like sponges.”