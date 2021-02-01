Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie J. Parker shared the national spotlight with three U.S. congresswomen on MSNBC Monday morning.
A “Morning Joe” segment hosted by Mika Brzezinski highlighted four women over 50 “who came out of nowhere to get elected” as part of Forbes’ “Know Your Value” series that Forbes produced and MSNBC is featuring on the air.
Parker, 72, and U.S. Reps. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., 54; Lucy McBath, D-Ga., 60; and Maria Salazar, R-Fla., 59, are featured in the Forbes article. All four women first won office after turning 50.
The five-minute segment started with a speech that former President Barack Obama made in 2018 encouraging more women to seek political office.
The Forbes article says that Parker is the “unsung hero of this group” of four recently elected women officials.
The Forbes article notes that when Parker was born in 1948 in Elizabeth City that the city was segregated and she was not allowed to “use the city’s public swimming pools, drinking fountains, bowling alleys, or certain public restrooms.”
Forbes writes that Parker doesn’t have much of a national profile, but what she does have is a “story of courage in the face of systemic racism.”
“Segregation was actually really deep,” Parker told Forbes of her childhood in Elizabeth City, noting that she didn’t attend an integrated school until she went to college. “I suffered a lot of pain as a youngster coming through and being denied things. But I did not let it engulf me. I did not let pain have the last word.”
Parker’s first taste of politics came in 2014, when she was 66 years old and was elected as a county commissioner — the first African American woman since Reconstruction to win election to the county commission in Pasquotank.
This victory emboldened Parker; suddenly, becoming mayor didn’t seem quite so outside the realm of possibilities, even if it didn’t seem easy, Forbes wrote.
“I thought, ‘you’re Black and a woman, you’re never gonna win in this town,’” Parker told Forbes about some of her doubts before running for mayor. “But I know this town; I taught probably two-thirds of this town. They know me.”
Running on a slogan of “Retired, Inspired, Qualified, and ready to serve all the citizens of Elizabeth City as your next Mayor,” Parker was elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2019 while running unopposed.
Parker told Forbes that she hopes her successes serve as inspiration for other women who feel they still have more to give.
“Serve somebody, because that’s where you get the energy and the strength,” Parker told Forbes. “Don’t let age lock you out.”