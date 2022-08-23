Bus Drivers Needed

This banner on a bus parked in front of Central Elementary School carries the message that bus drivers are needed.

 The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will have some buses arriving early at schools, some students waiting to get on the bus in the afternoons, and some having to wait a few weeks to be able to ride a bus at all — all due to an ongoing shortage of bus drivers.

ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker said in his report to the Board of Education Monday that students who were enrolled in the district last year and missed the May 29 deadline for bus registration may not be able to ride a bus at the very beginning of the school year that starts Aug. 29.