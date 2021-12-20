Mayor Bettie Parker is still basking in the glow of being one of 50 women from across the globe to be honored for achieving significant success later in life.
Parker was among the 50 women honored by Forbes magazine and Know Your Value in New York City last week as members of the first-ever "50 Over 50" list. The list features 50 women — from well-known figures like Vice President Kamala Harris and major company CEOs to lesser-known figures like the heads of nonprofits and the mayor of a small southern town. First lady Jill Biden praised the honorees during the event.
The event was broadcast on MSNBC and Biden congratulated the 50 women and their guests. The event was scheduled Nov. 5 but was moved to last week so that Biden could attend the funeral of Gen. Colin Powell.
About 10,000 women were nominated to be on the Forbes Know Your Value 50 Over 50 List, which honors women from every industry sector around the globe.
"It was amazing to be included in such a prestigious group of 50 over 50," Parker said Monday after returning home. "My impression of the others selected for 50 over 50 was simply that they were a phenomenal bunch of women and I was fortunate to have the opportunity to meet and greet them."
Parker, 72, said that everyone was treated as an equal despite the fact some of the women held positions of high power and influence. Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was also named to the list, did not attend Dec. 15 event.
"There was no air of differentiation or separation according to your status or position in the world of work or politics," Parker said. "It was all about knowing your value as a woman and breaking barriers to get where you are today. It was a rewarding and enjoyable afternoon."
MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski interviewed Biden during the event, which Parker described as "inspiring" conversation. None of the honorees met with Biden personally. The first lady immediately left the stage with her Secret Service protection after the interview to depart for a trip to Wisconsin, Parker said.
Biden’s call for action to the honorees included fighting for workplace and educational initiatives, whether by promoting diversity, offering scholarships or by supporting expansive childcare.
Biden also said the 50 women should encourage younger women to become involved in public service.
"The first lady was in very down-to-earth in her conversation with Mika," Parker said, referring to the "Morning Joe" cohost. "(Biden) commended us on the work we were doing to inspire, assist and be credible role models for other women in the world. The first lady congratulated us on being selected to the first-ever '50 over 50' (list)."
Forbes’ profile of Parker notes that when she was born in 1948, “Jim Crow ruled the land,” and she wasn’t allowed to use most services in Elizabeth City, including the city swimming pool.
The profile goes on to note that Parker completed a 33-year career as a math teacher in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and then ran successfully for mayor in 2017, becoming the first woman ever elected to the post. She was re-elected in 2019, running unopposed.
Parker also served a four-year term as a Pasquotank County commissioner, becoming the first African-American to win a seat on the county board after running countywide.
"The panel that selected the 50 Over 50 women obviously thought that my story had the ingredients of what they were looking for in a woman breaking barriers," Parker said Monday. "What appears most stunning about my accomplishments is that I came out of nowhere and got elected for the first time at an age when most retirees begin preparing for a life of leisure and fewer activities."