Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker is getting some national attention.
The city's first-ever female mayor will be featured Monday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show.
Parker also was contacted earlier this week for an interview by Forbes Magazine, according to the city of Elizabeth City weekly report to the mayor and city councilors.
The report noted Parker has been working with MSNBC on an initiative known as "50 over 50."
A "Morning Joe" segment on Monday will highlight women over 50 who have been elected to office for the first time later in life, and will include Parker.
Parker became the first woman to be elected mayor of Elizabeth City in 2017 and is currently in her second term.
She previously served as the first African-American woman elected to the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners. In addition, she was the first African-American elected in a countywide race since Reconstruction.
Parker is a Pasquotank County native, a graduate of Elizabeth City State University, and a retired math teacher for Northeastern High School and River City YouthBuild.