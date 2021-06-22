Mayor Bettie Parker and Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton have called a special City Council meeting on Wednesday to hear comments from city employees on the city’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal budget.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center on Water Street.
The meeting comes ahead of the public hearing council has scheduled for Monday to hear from the public on next year's $69.3 million spending plan. The city must have a new budget in place by July 1.
The current budget proposal includes a 5-cent increase in the city's property tax rate, raising it from 65.5 cents per $100 of valuation to 70.5 cents. The higher tax rate would and raise almost $560,000 in additional revenue, with most of it — $363,048 — going toward raises for almost all city employees. That is an overall increase of 3 percent in money paid to city employees.
Parker and Walton didn't say specifically why they're calling for the special meeting other than to hear from city employees. Parker had pushed for a 7-cent increase in the property tax rate that would have hiked city salaries by 5 percent overall, costing the city almost $590,000.
Last week, City Council split 4-4 on including a 5-cent property tax hike in the budget but Parker cast a tie-breaking vote to include it.
At the time, Parker said she still favored a 7-cent increase in the property tax rate but said 5 cents was a compromise.
Council can still make changes to the budget at Monday's public hearing.