Mayor Parker Bettie Parker announced Monday that she will not seek a third term as Elizabeth City's top elected official, saying her husband's health had informed her decision.
Parker said her husband, Melvin, is experiencing some health complications and she needs to spend “more time with my family.”
“I have been married 50 years to a United States Marine Corps veteran who is a Purple Heart recipient and also a disabled veteran,” Parker said. “When he enlisted in the military, he served his country well. Now, it is time for me to serve him.”
Parker, who was first elected mayor in 2017, said in June that she would seek a third term in part to see the city through a pair of crises — a surge in COVID-19 cases and the civil unrest following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office deputies in April.
“At the time, I did not feel it would be appropriate for me to leave office with those two crises concurrently underway,” Parker said.
But Parker noted Monday that the peaceful protests surrounding Brown’s death have ended and that new COVID cases have dropped in recent months.
“Since that time, the 100-plus days of protests in the streets that resulted from the civil unrest have ended, thanks to the cooperation of the peaceful protesters and their organizers and the assistance of several other entities,” Parker said. “According to last week's report from the Albemarle Regional Health Services, COVID-19 cases in the region have fallen to a 3-month low, which is good news for all of us.”
Parker, a Pasquotank native and retired high school math teacher, was elected in 2017 as the city’s first female mayor. At the time, she was serving her first four-year term as the first Black woman elected to the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners. Parker ran unopposed for re-election as city mayor in 2019.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to have been elected to serve as the first female mayor of the city of Elizabeth City,” Parker said. “I am humbled by all of the support that I have received from the citizens of our town. The people of Elizabeth City are resilient and are willing to support anyone who has the best interest of all the people at the forefront of their agenda.”
While Parker will not be on the ballot in March, she said she will continue to remain active in the city.
“I will continue to seek ways to serve the citizens of my community in a capacity that will be less demanding of my time,” Parker said. “The Harbor of Hospitality has served me well through the years and I look forward to it becoming an even better place to live and visit.”
Parker's announcement follows First Ward Councilwoman Jeannie Young's announcement on Friday that she will run for mayor in the city's delayed election on March 8. Her announcement also came on the same day that the mayor who immediately preceded her, Joe Peel, announced that he plans to run for a City Council seat in the First Ward.