Mayor Bettie Parker announced today she will not seek a third term as Elizabeth City's mayor, citing her husband's health issues.
"He is experiencing some health complications which will require me to spend more time with my family," Parker said in a statement. "He is a Purple Heart recipient and disabled veteran who served in the Marine Corps."
Parker's announcement follows First Ward Councilwoman Jeannie Young's announcement Friday that she will run for mayor in the city's delayed election on March 8.
Parker's announcement also comes on the same day that the mayor who immediately preceded her, Joe Peel, announced that he plans to run for a City Council seat in the First Ward.
Parker, Elizabeth City's first female mayor and only its third Black mayor, was first elected in 2017 and won re-election in 2019.
