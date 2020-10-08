The three finalists to become the next director of the Elizabeth City/Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department had a busy day in the county on Tuesday.
Guilford County Parks Director Christopher Horrigan, Elizabeth City State University interim Director of Campus Recreation and Wellness, Student Affairs Dwayne Saunders and Hampton, Va. Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services Deputy Director Sean Clark are the three finalists for the position.
All three went through a final interview, toured parks and recreational facilities before taking part in a mixer with city and county officials at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center Tuesday evening.
Interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe is expected to recommend one of the finalists for City Council’s approval at Monday’s council meeting.
Saunders has served at interim director of recreation and wellness programs at ECSU for the last 14 months after being an assistant coach for the Vikings’ men’s basketball team for two seasons.
Saunders, who has a master of science degree in sport/fitness-administration/management from East Stroudsburg-University of Pennsylvania, said he is involved in all aspects of leading ECSU’s recreation program. He said his coaching and teaching experiences and management skills make him qualified for the EC-Pasquotank parks and rec position.
“I am everything athletics and recreation, and that is what I have done since I was young,” Saunders said. “At the end of the day, I want to inspire people of all ages to be active. To be a servant for fitness is the overall goal.”
Clark has over 25 years of experience in parks and recreation and is a certified parks and recreational professional. He has worked for parks and recreation departments in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach and believes that experience will benefit the joint city-county parks and recreation department.
“I have worked in every facet of parks and recreation and I’ve always wanted to be at the helm as a director,” Clark said. “There are a lot of assets here and there are untapped resources here. The senior center is magnificent. We want to make sure we bring diverse programs here to meet the needs of the community.”
Horrigan said he would also bring a wealth of experience to the job if chosen, describing himself as a 20-year parks and recreation professional. In addition to being a certified parks and recreation executive and a certified playground inspector, Horrigan also has experience working for Walt Disney World corporation and for the Santa Barbara Zoo in California.
“I really steer strongly toward the three pillars of the National Parks and Recreation Association of health and wellness, social equity and conservation,” he said. “I have experience working with athletics and fitness as well as arts and culture. It is important for people of all ages to be active in our parks. I am impressed with the current state of your facilities.”
The new parks and recreation director will replace Dexter Harris, who abruptly resigned in June after being on the job a little over three years.
Former parks and recreation director Bobbi White has been leading the department on an interim basis since June.