Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation director says the department needs $750,000 for much-needed capital improvements, equipment and salary boosts.
Sean Clark told City Council at its annual planning retreat last week that Parks and Rec needs at least $400,000 for upgrades and repairs to facilities. Clark is also seeking around $200,000 to replace three vehicles, a mower and turf sweeper as well as an additional $150,000 for salary increases.
“Year after year after year, we Band-Aided these things and now we are at a breaking point,” Clark said. “Our facilities need to look like they are up to date. We need equipment and vehicles to get our job done.”
Clarks said the gym floor at the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center has become a safety issue due to raised water pockets that form under the surface. The current floor was installed over two older floors without a moisture barrier.
Besides youth and adult sports teams who use the gym, the facility also hosts blood drives, citywide training events and indoor markets. It also serves as a shelter site.
Replacing the gym floor would cost an estimated $150,000, Clark said.
“Parks and Rec is literally under water,” Clark said, referring to the gym floor. “We are struggling to survive. We were trying to fix the issue and we thought it was an air pocket, but it is actually water there.”
Parks and Rec is also asking the city for around $80,000 to update dugouts and fencing and to install safety netting at Enfield Park. Parks Superintendent Jeffrey Simpson said the upgrades will allow Enfield to host youth games, which will generate more income for the department that will help offset the cost.
“We have continually asked for this,” Simpson said. “The dugouts are really small, and we can’t have children’s activities there because the dugouts are not enclosed. We have to renovate that facility to bring it up to par.”
The basketball and skate park surfaces at Enfield need to be repaired while other equipment at the park also needs to be updated, although Clark said he is still waiting for an estimate for those repairs and upgrades.
Simpson also said the shelter at Fun Junktion is “deteriorating and a safety hazard” and needs to be replaced.
“We have holes in the roof,” he said.
Simpson told City Council that the shelter is rented to citizens and generates money for the department.
A 30 x 84-foot shelter would cost around $90,000 while a smaller 20 x 34 shelter would cost an estimated $32,000.
One of the new trucks Clark is requesting will be used for an additional grass cutting crew. Parks and Rec mows 25 acres of athletic fields at least twice weekly, and three times a week from June through September.
The $31,000 mower would replace one that has been due for replacement for the last eight years. The $53,000 turf sweeper would replace two pieces of equipment, a 1988 Ford Tractor and a 2014 Toro Vac, that are also due for replacement
“This is essential to maintain grounds maintenance needs throughout the county and city,” Clark said.
Some of the money for salary increases would be used to “establish supervisory and leadership roles at the lower levels” in the department, Clark said.
“Personnel funding will ease the pressure of salary compression which has accumulated over several years and contributed to poor morale and unsatisfactory work output,” Clark wrote in a memo to City Council. “An investment in staff will show our commitment to their work life and wellbeing, which will pay dividends in the future.”