...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department will need an infusion of operating funds in around two years for a pair of new facilities.
City Council and Pasquotank County commissioners were told at a joint meeting last week that the annual costs of operating the future Newland Park and the former Police Athletic League gym at the former Elizabeth City Middle School will be around $660,000 annually.
The county will bear 55% of that cost, or $363,000 annually, while the city will cover 45% of the cost, or $297,000. Those percentages are based on the Parks and Recreation interlocal agreement between the two government entities.
J.D. Lewis Construction Management bought the former middle school, which includes the gym, from Pasquotank and is investing $10 million to turn the property into apartments.
But Parks and Recreation has agreed to lease the gym on the site after JDL completes an estimated $2 million in renovations. Parks and Rec will pay around $165,000 a year to lease the gym with an option to buy it after seven years.
The annual operating cost for the gym is estimated at $458,000, which includes the annual lease payment of $165,000 to JDL. Other major annual costs will be salaries for two full-time employees and eight part-time positions.
The operating costs will need to be added to the parks and recreation department’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget, Clark said.
Clark said the cost of upfitting the gym is expected to be around $55,000. Those costs include kitchen equipment, bleachers and office equipment among others.
Clark also said that Parks and Rec will be responsible for the construction of a short access road to the gym and parking. But Clark provided no cost estimates.
“We will get some numbers,” Clark said. “We will present those numbers to the Parks and Recreation board after we get them.”
Pasquotank is bearing the cost of the Newland Park at the site of the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park off U.S. Highway 158. It purchased the 51-acre site for $614,000 in January. But 3.2 acres will be used for a future public safety substation.
The total cost of the land purchase and first phase of construction is around $2.7 million. But the county has received $964,000 in state grants for the project, leaving around $1.7 million the county will need for construction.
Hammett told City Council and county commissioners that it will be two to three years before the park opens. He estimated that the park’s annual operating costs are expected to be around $200,000, which would be split according to the terms of the city and county’s parks and recreation interlocal agreement.
The park is expected to be staffed by two full-time employees and one part-time employee.
“There is no impact this fiscal year, no impact the next fiscal year,” Hammett said. “We are looking at a couple fiscal years out.’’
The first phase of construction for the Newland Park includes the needed infrastructure and the construction of a playground, walking paths, pavilion, picnic shelter, restrooms and a basketball court.
Hammett previously said the source of the remaining funds for the construction of the first phase of the park will be recommended to commissioners at a “future meeting.” The county will seek other grant opportunities to help offset construction costs.