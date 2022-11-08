PAL gym

City Council and Pasquotank County commissioners were told last week that the annual costs of operating the future Newland Park and the former Police Athletic League gym at the former Elizabeth City Middle School will be around $660,000 annually.

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department will need an infusion of operating funds in around two years for a pair of new facilities.

