As of Monday afternoon, nearly all area roads were clear of ice and snow following last weekend’s snow storm, said Brian Parnell, the Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management coordinator.
He cautioned there could be lingering icy patches on some secondary roads.
“There are still some spots in shaded areas on some of the secondary roads where there is still some ice,” Parnell said. “It may melt today, but it will still be a little wet. When it refreezes there could be some hot spots overnight and in the morning first thing.”
According to Parnell, Pasquotank and Camden each received about 6 to 8 inches of snow. He said there were no significant issues or events reported in the two-county area as a result of the storm, which began with snow falling around 4 p.m. Friday and continued through the night and into Saturday morning.
Sgt. Beau Daniel, of Troop A, District III of the N.C. Highway Patrol, said Monday afternoon that between Friday and Sunday state troopers responded to 15 vehicle accidents in the district’s four-county area, which includes Camden, Chowan, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Daniel said the accidents were related to slippery driving conditions but there were no fatalities or serious injuries involved. According to Daniel, troopers responded to six weather-related wrecks in Chowan, five in Pasquotank, three in Perquimans and one in Camden.
On Monday, the National Weather Service was predicting temperatures would dip to 30 degrees overnight, with an expected high of 54 degrees on Tuesday.
With temperatures still so low, the threat of icy roads again on Tuesday morning moved a number of area school districts to delay their planned school openings.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Edenton-Chowan Schools and Camden County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
“Due to some remaining ice and snow on roadways, ECPPS will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday,” a school district email said. “Students will report two hours later than their regularly scheduled time. Buses will begin their morning routes two hours later than the regularly scheduled time.”
The Currituck County Schools, meanwhile, will open after a one-hour delay.
The ECPPS and Edenton-Chowan districts held remote learning for students on Friday while all four districts did so on Monday.
Tim Haas, communications officer for the local N.C. Department of Transportation, said Monday that in Pasquotank County, DOT crews treated 47 miles of primary roads and 289 miles of secondary routes over the weekend. Crews used 12,222 gallons of brine and 110 tons of salt, 32 tons of which was used in the brine mixture, to treat area roads. DOT did not use sand to treat the roads, Haas said.
Following the storm, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management may soon expand its social media presence. The agency has a survey on its Facebook page asking residents if an additional social media platform should be added to better serve residents.
“If we do, it will be Instagram,” Parnell said.
The agency’s facebook page is facebook.com/pasqcamEM.