...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
More than 2 million North Carolinians live in communities where there aren't enough mental health professionals to meet their needs, says Dr. Nedra Moncrief-Craig.
Moncrief-Craig deals with this reality every day. She is the system director for Behavioral Health Services at Sentara Health, which operates Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.
Craig is, however, optimistic that change is coming for northeastern North Carolina residents who need mental health services. Part of her optimism stems from a new partnership between regional mental health organizations that have joined forces for an event next week at Elizabeth City State University.
Craig is part of the design team putting together "Building Mental Wellness with our Faith & Community Organizations" that will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Floyd L. Robinson Auditorium at ECSU's Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center.
The event will begin with a Mental Wellness Resource Fair from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Auditorium doors for the main program will open at 5:45 p.m. with the event starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. The Resource Fair will then reopen and continue until 8 p.m.
According to organizers, the program will address how mental wellness involves a coalition of mind, body and spirit. Attendees will learn how to build a "mental wellness toolbox" and develop ideas and inspiration for further action.
Program panelists will include ECSU Vice Chancellor Dr. Gary Brown, Sentara Health Vice President/Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Bolling and Victory Praise and Worship Pastor Daniel Spence.
Local dignitaries and faith leaders also have been invited and will be recognized during the program.
“The reason this event is so important is that we are bringing the community together to shine a light on the importance of individuals seeking behavioral health services, not just when they are in crisis but before a crisis arises,” Craig said.
Organizers hope by raising awareness of behavioral health services in the community they'll be able to “break down the stigma" that keeps many people from seeking out those services, Craig said.
"We are going to work together to expand services and also bridge the gap by highlighting the mental health services that already exist in our community ... (the services) that many don’t know exist,” she said.
Part of bridging the gap is acknowledging a well-known “secret” for rural citizens: that the ad hoc mental health provider in their community is the church and houses of faith.
For that reason, and others, Spence jumped at the opportunity to join the partnership.
“I believe it is very necessary for the faith community to be engaged and part of an amazing event such as this,” he said. “Our faith community leaders are often the first to be presented with individuals who need assistance with mental health and grief challenges. Because several of these leaders have not been trained as clinicians, some of the matters we see are out of our wheelhouse.”
That said,” Spence continued, "because of the trust level those leaders have, they can be a tremendous help with finding the proper mental health resources for a person or family in need."
Spence said he recently heard the term "ubuntu," which the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa used a lot. It means "I am, because we are."
"This is important because everyone's mental health matters," Spence said. "If we all took the time to care about each other's mental stability, we would all be in a better place.”