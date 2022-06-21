Pasquotank commissioners have accepted an offer to sell the county’s 6-acre property in Kitty Hawk to a Charlotte developer for $4.5 million.
In so doing, commissioners rejected a lower, $2.7 million bid from the town of Kitty Hawk for the property.
Pasquotank’s acceptance of DPJ Residential Acquisitions’ offer will initiate the state’s upset bid process next month for the six-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway that also features a 32,000-square-foot building. The county had originally listed the property for sale in February 2021 for $7.5 million.
The upset bid process will start July 11 if the county receives a 5% percent deposit of $225,000 from DPJ by that time. Commissioners next meet July 11.
In the upset bid process another party can make a higher offer for the property over a period of 10 days after it starts. If that happens, a bidding war for the property could occur.
The offer from DPJ is contingent upon the company gaining rezoning approval from Kitty Hawk to allow for the construction of at least 210 apartment units, or 35 units per acre. The property is currently zoned by Kitty Hawk for emergency and governmental services.
In its offer letter to the county, DPJ said it intends to request rezoning to allow construction of a 5-story market rate multifamily community.
DPJ will have a 120-day inspection period after a letter of intent is executed with Pasquotank.
“(Pasquotank) agrees to provide (DPJ) with all information and design documents in its possession concerning the property,” the offer letter states. “(Pasquotank) further agrees to permit (DPJ) access to the property to conduct such tests and inspections as it deems necessary to inspect or otherwise confirm the suitability of the property for the intended investment parameters.”
If DPJ’s rezoning request is approved by Kitty Hawk the closing date with Pasquotank would occur within 90 days of that approval.
Kitty Hawk wanted the property for a new police station that would also include a Dare County emergency medical services and fire substation.
Pasquotank has owned the property since 2000 and leased it to Sentara Healthcare until 2017. The Norfolk, Virginia-based healthcare system operated an urgent care facility and other medical offices at the site before closing them in 2017.
The sale is the result of the lease buyout agreement the county and Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare announced in 2020. That agreement paved the way for Sentara to build a new hospital in Elizabeth City.
Commissioner Jonathan Meads would like to use the money from the sale of the Kitty Hawk property to possibly help fund a planned new Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services headquarters on the site of the new hospital.
A study conducted in 2018 estimated a new EMS headquarters would cost between $4 million and $6 million. But County Manager Sparty Hammett said that estimate will probably be higher because of the higher cost of construction materials. He said the county does not have an updated estimate.
“I would favor that because that way we would not have to borrow the money,” Meads said.
The county is planning to build a new EMS headquarters on three acres on the site of Sentara Healthcare’s new $200 million Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus that includes the new hospital and a medical office building.
The new hospital will replace Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on North Road Street and it is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025. The medical office building is slated to open next spring.
The medical office building is currently under construction and Sentara officials plan to break ground on the new hospital on July 28
The Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus is being built on a 135-acre site at the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road. As part of a lease-buyout agreement with the county, Sentara is giving Pasquotank the three acres for the new EMS headquarters.