Pasquotank County Maintenance Director Chris Jones (left) shows paint samples to county commissioners Sam Davis (center) and Jonathan Meads (right) during commissioners' tour Monday of the Pasquotank County Courthouse to see planned upgrades.
Hoping to attract an experienced candidate for the vacant Pasquotank Library director's job, county commissioners voted this week to add a stipend of up to $10,000 to the position's salary.
Commissioners also agreed to spend around $70,000 on new furniture for the new Board of Commissioners meeting room in the courthouse.
The library’s director position has been vacant for around six months and pays between $55,000 and $62,000 but would increase up to $72,000 with the full added county stipend.
The money for the stipend will come from other county salary savings in the current budget but would be included in the next fiscal year budget that begins July 1.
The library director’s position is funded by the East Albemarle Regional Library system as are similar library director positions in Currituck and Dare counties. The rest of the employees at the county library are Pasquotank employees.
Assistant County Manager John Shannon said adding up to $10,000 to the base salary will make the job more attractive.
“It will make us more competitive, sweeten the pot so to speak,” Shannon said.
Board Chairman Charles Jordan, who also serves on the library board, told commissioners that library director salaries are relatively low in northeastern North Carolina.
“There has been a real challenge,” Jordan said. “There are no good candidates because of the salary.”
Officials noted that Currituck County is also looking for a new librarian.
On the matter of new furniture for the commissioners meeting room, the board agreed to spend around $1 million two years ago moving the public defender’s office from the courthouse to the county-owned Edgewood Center and converting that space into a new boardroom for commissioners.
The total cost of the project is split about evenly between two phases — renovating Edgewood for the public defender’s office and renovating the courthouse for the new boardroom.
But the price of furniture for the boardroom raises the project's cost above the $1 million originally allocated. The additional $70,000 needed will come from proceeds from the sale of recent county assets.
The public defender’s office recently moved to its new location; work on the new commissioners boardroom is expected to begin in the coming days.
The new boardroom will include seating for 70 citizens. In addition, all commissioners will be seated on a fixed dais in the back of the room. The dais also will have room for the county manager and county attorney.
The biggest cost — $48,000 — for the furniture that will be bought through state contract pricing will be for the 70 chairs needed for citizens.
Plans also call for a production room that could allow board meetings to be livestreamed. Currently county commissioner meetings are neither broadcast nor livestreamed.