courthouse building upgrades

Pasquotank County Maintenance Director Chris Jones (left) shows paint samples to county commissioners Sam Davis (center) and Jonathan Meads (right) during commissioners' tour Monday of the Pasquotank County Courthouse to see planned upgrades.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Hoping to attract an experienced candidate for the vacant Pasquotank Library director's job, county commissioners voted this week to add a stipend of up to $10,000 to the position's salary.

Commissioners also agreed to spend around $70,000 on new furniture for the new Board of Commissioners meeting room in the courthouse.