dumpsters

Pasquotank recently purchased eight new 40-cubic yard open-top dumpsters. The county plans to place at least one at each of the county's seven convenience sites.

 Photo courtesy Pasquoank County

Pasquotank is adding at least one new dumpster to each of its seven solid waste convenience sites.

The county recently purchased eight new 40-cubic yard open-top dumpsters. A memo sent to county commissioners from County Manager Sparty Hammett said at least one dumpster will be placed at each convenience site. The new dumpsters are 33% larger than the current 30-cubic yard dumpsters currently in use.