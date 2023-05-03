...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Pasquotank recently purchased eight new 40-cubic yard open-top dumpsters. The county plans to place at least one at each of the county's seven convenience sites.
Pasquotank is adding at least one new dumpster to each of its seven solid waste convenience sites.
The county recently purchased eight new 40-cubic yard open-top dumpsters. A memo sent to county commissioners from County Manager Sparty Hammett said at least one dumpster will be placed at each convenience site. The new dumpsters are 33% larger than the current 30-cubic yard dumpsters currently in use.
Assistant County Manager John Shannon said the eight dumpsters cost a total of $47,016. They will be used primarily for bulky waste and yard waste, he said.
“These purchases are part of the capital improvements that are being implemented after the (solid waste) operational study was completed,” the memo states. “These will enable more material to be collected at the county convenience sites.”
Hammett also told commissioners that the county drop-off sites are experiencing high traffic and waste generation that usually occurs each the spring. He said the new containers and the elimination of the county’s commercial recycling route will give staff more ability to respond to high-traffic periods of time.
“This happens especially on nice weekends,” the memo said. “The department got several complaints last week about different containers being full at our drop-off sites.”
The memo also said that as of Monday, solid waste will prioritize emptying trash-waste containers first, followed by bulky, construction-demolition waste, then yard waste, followed by recycling.
“Typically, by the end of Monday the department has at least one dumpster of each commodity emptied and available at most sites,” the memo states.