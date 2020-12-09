Pasquotank plans to give the owners of the Confederate monument at the courthouse one last chance to take permanent possession of the statue that has been on county property since 1911.
The county officially asked the North Carolina chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in October to take the statue following a majority vote in July by county commissioners to remove it from county property.
Commissioners voted to move the monument after county officials determined it poses a risk to public safety. The board also tasked its Special Projects Committee to find a new home for the statue.
The UDC responded on Nov. 10, offering to take the monument on a “temporary basis only if it is removed.” The UDC also stated in its letter that it likely would be more accommodating about taking the monument if there was a determination the state Monument Protection Act of 2015 did not apply to the Pasquotank statue.
The 2015 law passed by state lawmakers prohibits the removal of “objects of remembrance” like Confederate monuments from public property without state approval. The law included several exceptions, one allowing removal if the monument has become a “threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition.”
At the time of the UDC’s offer, both the Colonel William F. Martin Camp 1521 Sons of the Confederacy and the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans had filed motions seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to block the monument’s removal from the Pasquotank courthouse. The motions asked that the monument’s removal first be settled by the North Carolina Historical Commission.
On Nov. 23, the Historical Commission, acting on advice from state Attorney General Josh Stein, declined to act on the matter, stating the two groups that sought the injunction lacked standing to seek it. The commission also ruled the Monument Protection Act of 2015 does not apply to the Confederate statue in Pasquotank.
The Pasquotank Special Projects Committee voted Monday afternoon to have the county again ask the UDC to take permanent possession of the statue.
In the same vote, the committee instructed County Manager Sparty Hammett to seek proposals from private individuals and nongovernmental organizations to take ownership of the statue if the UDC declines the county’s latest offer.
Hammett said if the UDC takes ownership of the statue the county possibly work with the organization to find a new home for it.
“I will say that in some other jurisdictions relocation plans have been worked out with the Daughters of the Confederacy,” Hammett said.
Hammett said he hopes to present commissioners with a final resolution of the issue at their January meeting.