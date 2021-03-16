Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Periods of rain. High 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.