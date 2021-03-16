Pasquotank officials have again delayed a final decision to move the Confederate Monument from the county courthouse green to private property.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told the county’s Special Projects Committee Monday that he is still waiting on a final bid from Crofton Crane of Portsmouth, Virginia, to dismantle, transport and then erect the monument on property owned by Warren Weidrick.
The committee voted unanimously Feb. 1 to have county staff further research a proposal by Weidrick to move the monument to his property at 1371 Four Forks Road. All the issues with Weidrick’s proposal have been resolved with the exception of the actual move.
Weidrick’s site is visible from Halls Creek Road and in close proximity to the historical monument that marks the site of the First General Assembly meeting in North Carolina.
Hammett said that receiving a final quote from Crofton is the final obstacle in moving the monument.
The county is willing to pay up to $28,000 to dismantle and transport the monument while Weidrick will bear the cost of erecting the monument on his property. Weidrick wants to use Croft to erect the monument and Hammett hopes to get a bid from Crofton in “the next few days” to see how much the move will cost both parties.
“Crofton was on site two and a half weeks ago and I was supposed to get a quote in (Monday),” Hammett said. “I have not received a quote. (Weidrick) is just trying to sync the move and we need to get all that information together. (Weidrick) has expressed a desire to use Crofton” to erect the monument on his property.
Committee members were also told that the Nixonton Ruritan Club submitted a letter saying that the club’s members approved of the plan to move the monument to Weidrick’s property.
The Ruritan Club is adjacent to where the monument is planned to be moved and there was concern by commissioners that the club may object to having the monument on Weidrick’s property.
“We wanted to have something in writing from them acknowledging that they didn’t oppose having the monument located beside their site,” Hammett said.
If the Special Projects Committee votes to approve the move, the full Board of Commissioners would then have to sign off on the proposal. County officials have said that the public will be allowed to address the full board before a final vote is taken.
The full board, on a 4-3 vote, voted to move the monument from the courthouse last summer.