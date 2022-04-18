The Pasquotank County commissioners have again voted to reject a local construction’s bid to buy the former Albemarle District Jail at 320 South Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Commissioners nixed One Chase’s $105,000 offer for the property. The board rejected the company’s $75,000 offer in November.
For the second time in five months, Pasquotank County commissioners have rejected selling the former Albemarle District Jail to a local construction company.
Commissioners voted Monday to reject One Chase Construction’s offer to buy the vacant jail for $105,000. The board similarly voted in November to reject the company’s bid to buy the property for $75,000.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said Monday the jail is not for sale and that both offers from One Chase were unsolicited. He believes the county could find a use for the property in the future.
“I recommend denial of this offer,” Hammett told commissioners.
The county’s recently completed 2022 reassessment shows the former jail property at 320 South Hughes Boulevard is assessed at $2,021,600 — $1.5 million for the building and $484,700 for the 1.87-acre parcel.
When commissioners voted to reject One Chase’s offer in November they were told that the county’s 2014 assessment showed the property was valued at $1.6 million — $1.1 million for the building and $570,000 for the land.
There had been talk by county officials in the past of demolishing the former jail but Hammett recommended Monday night putting that idea on hold. Part of building is currently used by the county as storage.
“There could be some use for that property in the future,” Hammett said. “Part of it is in pretty decent shape, part of it is not.”
The county was told in 2018 that it would cost around $80,000 to demolish the structure. Hammett said in November that he expected that demolition would cost around $125,000 or higher.
But Hammett told the board Monday that a demolition estimate by East Coast Demolition came in at $81,400. Although the county has no plans to tear the building down.
“It was a lot lower than anticipated,” Hammett said.
According to the N.C. Secretary of State’s office, One Chase Construction Company is headquartered at 104 Nance Court, Elizabeth City.