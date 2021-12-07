Pasquotank’s sale of the former Elizabeth City Middle School took a step forward Monday night.
County commissioners unanimously approved an agreement to lease the Police Athletic League gym at the former school from J.D. Lewis Construction Management.
Pasquotank is selling the former school to JDL, which plans to invest $10 million to turn the property into 84 one- and two-bedroom apartments that will be market rate and called Betsy Town Flats. JDL is buying the former school from the county for $420,000 and the deal is expected to close Jan. 7.
The city also has to approve the lease agreement; City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Monday. A lease agreement for the gym has to be in place before the sale can be formalized.
“This is the final step before closing,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett.
Plans call for the city to lease the gym from JDL for between $155,000 and $165,000 a year since the county is selling the property. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation will then operate the gym with the county paying 55% of the lease and operating costs and the city 45% of the lease and operating costs.
There would be an option for the city and county to buy the gym from JDL after six years at a predetermined price, but that number has not yet been finalized. There would be no increase in the lease amount for the first six years.
In return, JDL will renovate the gym but those costs, plus interest, would be amortized through the lease agreement. The agreement has JDL completing around $1.9 million in renovations to the gym.
If city and county decide to buy the gym after six years, Hammett said they could apply for a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant or other grants to help fund the purchase.
If the city and county do not buy the gym after six years then the lease payment would increase by 50 percent.
“It’s really a no-brainer to go ahead and buy it,” Hammett told commissioners.
Hammett had meetings with city staff and said the “consensus” was that the best use for the gym was to become a Parks and Recreation Department asset for communitywide use.
“EC-PC Parks and Recreation badly needs another gym for community use as indicated in their master plan,” Hammett said.
Hammett said building a new gym would cost between $7 million and $8 million. The current gym is 17,463 square feet, and building a new gym would cost between $400 and $450 a square foot.
“This does not include locating and purchasing land,” Hammett said.
The renovated gym is expected to be available for use by Parks and Recreation in January 2023. Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark said the gym at Knobbs Creek is at capacity and the department has had to cap registrations for some youth sports.
“We don’t have enough space,” Clark said.
The county is dedicating 12 county-owned parcels behind the gym on Pearl Street to Parks and Recreation.
“The net effect of the donation of property, the gym lease and potential purchase of the gym would be the attainment of a renovated gymnasium-community center and 3.5 acres of green space,” Hammett said. “They would be assets to EC-PC Parks and Recreation at a substantially reduced cost with minimal upfront expenditure. Operational costs would be split between the city and county.”
Major components of the renovation will include the demolition of the gym’s current roof and installing a thermoplastic polyolefin roof, which is made of rubber roofing materials.
Other changes include the demolition and construction of locker rooms and construction of bathroom facilities, kitchen and office office. Heating and air conditioning units will also be installed.
Once completed, the new apartments are expected to generate property tax revenue of around $20,000 a year for both the city and county.
Hammett said having “quality” housing downtown will help fill a void in the county.
“This is just an incredible project,” Hammett said. “It will be beneficial for the city, the county, downtown Elizabeth City and our community as a whole. We need places for people to live.”
With its Historic Landmark status, JDL will have to maintain the building’s historic architectural integrity as a former school during the renovation process. The main building was built in 1923 while its annex building was built in 1951. The property was last used as a school in 2005.