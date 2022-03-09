Pasquotank is looking for an assistant county manager.
County commissioners unanimously voted Monday to recreate the position on the recommendation of County Manager Sparty Hammett.
The board also unanimously approved renting additional space for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services that will be used for administrative offices.
The county had an assistant county manager’s position from 1997 to 2014 but it has been unfilled since then. The position is expected to pay between $80,541 and $114,815 annually.
Former County Manager Rodney Bunch served as assistant manager for 16 years before being promoted to manager in 2014. His former position was never filled.
“It would be second in command to the county manager in carrying out the administrative functions of the county,” Hammett said.
Hammett told commissioners at the board’s retreat last month that the position is needed, saying most counties similar in size to Pasquotank have assistant county manager positions. Hammett currently makes $140,250 annually.
“Even some significantly smaller counties such as Bertie with less that 20,000 population have assistant county manager positions,” Hammett said.
Pasquotank has a population of just under 40,000, according to U.S. Census figures.
Hammett said one of the primary responsibilities of the assistant manager position would be to serve as the county’s public information officer.
“That is a much-needed role that we need,” Hammett said.
Other responsibilities would be managing special projects and assuming oversight for a small number of county departments, Hammett said.
“The assistant county manager would direct and oversee the managerial operations of the assigned county departments to include assisting with budget development activities,” Hammett said.
Hammett told commissioners that it may take some time to fill the position but that if a candidate is found before the end of the current fiscal year that there is money in the budget to cover the cost.
“One of the reasons I am putting it in before the actual budget is because I think it will take extensive time to fill the position,” Hammett said.
The board also approved spending $18,000 a year to rent additional space for administrative services for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services.
EMS will rent a 1,500-square-foot building in the Northeastern Professional Park across the street from its headquarters at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on North Road Street for $1,500 a month. EMS will use existing money in its current budget to pay the rent with future funding to be identified in the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal budget process
EMS expects to use the space for the next two or three years while waiting for a new headquarters to be built on the site of Sentara’s new hospital. The additional space will house the offices of EMS Director Jerry Newell and EMS Operations Manager Jamar Whitaker as well as three billing employees.
In memo to the board, Newell said the current headquarters is at maximum capacity at the “outdated” main station. He said a switch to shifts of 24 hours on with 72 hours off has resulted in the need for more space for sleeping quarters.
“This plan ensures more overnight coverage with more staff being on for 24-hour shifts,” Newell said. “Over the last year, our EMS department has grown tremendously.”