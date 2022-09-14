Pasquotank has approved a pilot program that could lead to some county employees working from home.
County commissioners approved a plan Monday night that will allow six Department of Social Services employees to work from home on a trial basis for three months.
If successful, the DSS Telework Pilot Program could expand to other county departments, County Manager Sparty Hammett said.
Hammett told commissioners that allowing some county workers the flexibility to work from home can be used as an effective recruiting tool.
Pasquotank allowed some telework during the COVID-19 pandemic and Hammett told commissioners that keeping such policies in place was a topic of discussion among county managers at last month’s North Carolina Association of County Commissioners meeting.
Hammett said staff is looking at areas in county government where some teleworking is possible.
“All those discussions at NCACC is (about) how do you recruit and retain employees in the future,” Hammett said. “Work flexibility, where possible, will be key to recruiting and retaining employees in the future.”
Hammett stressed to commissioners that smaller county departments would not be able to have a telework policy.
“You have to have that customer-based presence,” he said.
DSS was picked for the pilot program because, with 96 employees, it is the largest department in the county.
“A lot of the jobs at DSS lend themselves to teleworking,” Hammett said. “We clearly have the numbers to make this work.”
DSS is facing a lack of adequate space for its employees and Hammett said allowing some employees to work from home could save the county money.
“If we get more people working from home then that extends the time to expand that facility,” Hammett said. “It makes a lot of sense all the way around.’’
DSS Director Kathy Ford said plans call for two employees working in each of the income maintenance programs for Adult Medicaid, Family and Children’s Medicaid and from Food and Nutrition Services will take part in the pilot program. Other DSS employees could be added later on, she said.
The eligibility requirements are stringent. They include having been employed with the agency for at least a year, not having any current disciplinary or work plan in place, and having either met or exceeded expectations on their recent evaluation.
“Duration of this three-month timeframe will allow adequate time for acclimation for the employee,” Ford said. “It will also allow time for measurable results to determine ongoing telework opportunities within DSS.”
Ford said DSS has systems in place to adequately monitor employees that are working from home. She said she consulted with other counties while developing the pilot program.
“These are programs that we can monitor,” Ford said. “We do have the checks and balances to see that work is being done. There is also Zoom technology to allow for supervision.’’
Ford told commissioners that employees working remotely must have high-speed internet access at their home, a cost the employee must bear.
“Local internet service provider charges will be the responsibility of the teleworker,” Ford said. “The county will not be responsible for operating cost, home maintenance or other costs such as utilities that are associated with the use of an employee’s residence as the telework site.”
The pilot program was first discussed at the board’s retreat earlier this year. Commissioner Barry Overman praised Ford for the time she and other DSS officials put in to develop the program.
“It could be a good pilot program, potentially, for the entire county,” he said.