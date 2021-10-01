Pasquotank has been awarded a state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant that will fund half the cost of purchasing land for a park in the Newland community.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the county will receive the $289,000 PARTF grant that will go toward the land acquisition.
The county is going to pay $612,000 to buy a 51-acre site off U.S. Highway 158 that is the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park that closed in December 2017. Part of the parcel will be set aside for a future public safety substation and the grant money cannot be used for that.
County Manager Sparty Hammett called the grant award “incredible news.”
“A northern park has been discussed for a long time and a lot of citizens in the northern part of the county are going to be very excited,” Hammett said. “It is something that they have been asking for for a long time.’’
The county has also submitted a grant application to the state Land and Water Conservation Fund that would fund the rest of the purchase price of the land for the park. A decision on that grant is expected in January.
Hammett said Pasquotank will now move forward with purchasing the land using county funds to pay for the other half of the purchase price. If the county is awarded the LWCF grant then that money will be used to reimburse Pasquotank.
“If we get that grant that would essentially pay 100 percent of the parcel dedicated to parks and recreation purposes,” Hammett said.
Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Charles Jordan said receiving the grant was great news.
“We have been looking forward to this and we have been hoping and praying that they would see fit to approve that grant,” Jordan said. “It gives us the opportunity to start to move forward with the project.”