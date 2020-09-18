Pasquotank commissioners have agreed to award $72,000 in COVID-19 relief grants to county-based nonprofits like Food Bank of the Albemarle.
The money comes from the $1.6 million Pasquotank received from the federal government’s $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Pasquotank allocated $120,000 to the program hoping that 40 local nonprofits would apply for a maximum grant of $3,000. However, the county received only 27 applications, 26 of which were approved.
“When I added it up, it was significantly under $120,000,” said program administrator Julie Stamper, referring to the amount that would be spent on the nonprofit grants.
To ensure the remaining funds were used on nonprofits, Stamper recommended that 18 of the larger nonprofits receive $4,000 instead of $3,000. She also said five more would receive $3,000 and three more would be awarded $1,000. That would raise the amount spent on nonprofit grants to $90,000.
“The $90,000 is still significantly below the $120,000 that you allocated,” Stamper noted.
Commissioners balked, however, at giving the extra $1,000 to those 18 nonprofits, voting to stay within the posted guidelines of the grant program and award maximum grants of $3,000.
Commissioner Sean Lavin said he had reservations about awarding an extra $1,000 to some of the nonprofits since the county had “advertised” the maximum would be $3,000.
“What does that open us up to in terms of people complaining about our process?” Lavin said. “Will someone come back and say, ‘Hey?’ That is what I am concerned about.”
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s Communications and Volunteer Coordinator Brian Gray said the food bank plans to use its grant for general operations.
“Since March, we’ve experienced a distribution increase of 38 percent, an increase of 1.6 million meals this year over the same time frame in 2019,” Gray said. “This funding is needed to help continue our operations and provide quality, nutritious food at a time when so many families, individuals, the elderly, and our veterans are struggling to make ends meet.”
By spending only $72,000 for the nonprofit grants, the county still has at least $48,000 in unallocated federal COVID money to spend.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said the board can choose to spend the leftover money on other COVID relief measures as long as the spending meets the strict federal guidelines regarding CARES Act funding.
“I know one of the things I am looking at closely is broadband and that is one thing we could target,” Hammett said. “What we don’t spend by Dec. 30, we have to give back. We will spend every penny by Dec. 30.”
In August, Pasquotank used $228,000 in COVID money to give 102 small businesses relief grants. Eighty-four small businesses in the county received the maximum grant of $2,500 while the remaining 18 received lesser amounts.