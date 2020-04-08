Both Pasquotank and Bertie counties have now reached double digits in the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with both now reporting 10 cases of the respiratory disease, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Elsewhere in the region, only Gates County has added another case of COVID-19 since Tuesday. It now is reporting three cases, according to DHHS.
That raises the number of lab-confirmed cases in the eight-county district served by Albemarle Regional Health Services to 33.
That doesn't include the seven lab-confirmed cases in Dare County or the eight cases in Washington County, both of which are served by other health agencies.
Dare's Division of Public Health is actually reporting 10 COVID-19 cases in the county, half of whom have "completely recovered," the county said in a press release. Another three patients are asymptomatic, meaning they haven't shown any COVID-19 symptoms, one is recovering in isolation and one remains hospitalized out of the county, Dare officials said.
Camden, Tyrrell and Hyde counties continued to be the only ones in the northeastern corner of the state without a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 reported to DHHS.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases is now 3,426, 53 of which have resulted in deaths. One of those deaths was in Hertford County, another was in Bertie.
DHHS also reported today that 386 people remain hospitalized in the state for the coronavirus and that 42,987 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the state.