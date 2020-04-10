Pasquotank, Bertie and Perquimans have all added new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases since Thursday, increasing the total to 39 in the region.
Bertie now has 12 cases, Pasquotank has 11 and Perquimans has three cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' website.
Other counties in the region reporting cases include Hertford, with four; Gates with four; Currituck with three; and Chowan with two. Camden continues to have no lab-confirmed cases, according to DHHS.
Dare County, which has its own health department, is reporting eight COVID-19 cases on the DHHS website. The county, however, reported Thursday that it has 13 cases.
Statewide, the total number of lab-confirmed cases as of Friday morning was 3,908 with 74 deaths. Two of those deaths were Bertie and Hertford. Dare also has reported a COVID-19-related death but it's not included on the state website.
DHHS was also reporting Friday that 423 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in the state and that at least 57,645 tests for the virus have been conducted.