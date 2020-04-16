Both Pasquotank and Bertie have reported additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the eight-county region's total to 56. Pasquotank now has reported 16 cases of COVID-19 and Bertie has reported 17.
Statewide, the number of cases surged to 5,465. That's increase of more than 300 from Wednesday.
The number of deaths, meanwhile, climbed to 131. That's increase of 14 from Wednesday. Two of those deaths are in the eight-county region served by Albemarle Regional Health Services.
Four-hundred fifty-two people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 21 from Monday. A total of 70,917 tests for COVID-19 have been performed, an increase of more than 3,000 from Wednesday. That’s not a complete number of total tests performed, however. DHHS has noted that some tests are performed by private providers and not reported to the agency.
In other COVID-19 developments in the region:
• The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce is listing grant opportunities for small businesses affected by the coronavirus shutdown at https://savesmallbusiness.com/?fbclid=IwAR2kC_oTAMtyzcjs5_BNCol48jOlf73s-sCU6iuJo7XDk1J-v6GiBICIbdQ. Other opportunities can be found at the Chamber's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PQChamberofCommerce/.