Pasquotank County commissioners failed to agree Monday on who should fill the at-large seat left vacant by Bill Sterritt's death in October.
The executive committee of the Pasquotank Democratic Party voted Saturday to recommend that civic activist Linwood Gallop be appointed to the seat.
But Gallop was never nominated by any of the six commissioners at Monday's commissioners meeting to fill the vacancy and the board rejected two other Democrats who sought the local party’s nod at Saturday’s meeting.
Republican Jonathan Meads nominated former commissioner Sam Davis III but that motion was defeated 4-2 with only fellow Republican Sean Lavin joining Meads. Democratic commissioners Charles Jordan, Cecil Perry and Lloyd Griffin and Republican Barry Overman voted no.
Overman then nominated former Board of Education member Dr. Denauvo Robinson but that motion was defeated on a 3-3 vote. Overman, Jordan and Griffin voted for Robinson while Meads, Lavin and Perry voted no.
Under state law, commissioners are not bound by the Democratic Party executive committee’s choice. Because Sterritt held an at-large seat, the only requirement is that the person be a registered Democrat and live in Pasquotank County.
Gallop addressed the board after it didn’t fill the seat. He accused commissioners of violating their oath of office by denying the local party’s recommendation.
“The Democratic Party made a decision,” Gallop said. “You don’t have to like it, nothing in your oath says you have to like it. It (oath) says you must protect and follow the Constitution, their (Democratic Party's) First Amendment rights. I hope you reconsider.”
Commissioners are now expected to meet before Christmas to fill the vacancy. The board has until Dec. 26 to fill the vacancy. If the board does not meet that timetable then Pasquotank Clerk of Superior Court Jennifer Thompson would make the pick. She would still have to pick a registered Democrat from the county.
“We haven’t decided what the next step is yet,” said Jordan, who was elected board chairman at the start of Monday’s meeting. “We are going to talk with (county) staff and see where we go from here.”
During commissioners’ comments that are held near the end of every meeting, Perry stated that he had not heard a reason why the board did not accept the local Democratic Party’s recommendation.
“I have not heard that yet,” Perry said. “I never heard the reason why. I just know people went down there (to the courthouse) Saturday and made a decision.”
Jordan responded that the board only needed to consider the Democratic Party Executive Committee's recommendation. Jordan also pointed out that no commissioner made a motion to appoint Gallop.
“I didn’t hear you make a nomination tonight, either, when we were at that point,” Jordan said to Perry. “There was no nomination to accept that (recommendation). I just want to clear that up.”
Lavin cited Davis’ four years as a county commissioner and the fact that he owns a real estate company in the city. Lavin said having someone with real estate “expertise” when the county sold property it owned in Dare County to Kitty Hawk for $4.1 million in August would have been beneficial.
Lavin opposed the offer Kitty Hawk made for the former Sentara Medical Clinic property. The 6-acre property with a 32,000-square foot building had a tax value of $5.1 million.
“Sam has a very short learning curve to step in and finish out this term,” Lavin said. “It would have great to have his (real estate) expertise. The property sale out there, we probably shorted ourselves a million bucks, if not more. Sam would have been a good resource to have on the board at the time.”
County Attorney Mike Cox said the county by law is only required to “consult” with Democratic Party the executive committee on filling a vacant commissioner seat.
“You have done what the law says,” Cox said.