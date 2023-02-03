...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners is scheduled to revisit a proposal Monday from the local NAACP chapter on changing how commissioners are elected to the county's seven-member governing board.
Commissioners will also discuss at their Finance Committee meeting earlier on Monday a request from a Newland resident to rename a street in the northern part of the county for retired U.S. Army Major General Hawthorne “Peet” Proctor.
Commissioners voted in March 2022 to discuss a possible “4-2-1” plan that has been proposed by the Pasquotank Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
A 4-2-1 plan would leave the county's current four districts intact, create two new "super districts" — one covering all of Elizabeth City and one the rest of the county — and elect one commissioner at large. Currently, the board has a 4-3 configuration: four district seats and three at-large seats.
The current single-member districts are Southern Inside, Southern Outside, Northern Inside and Northern Outside.
Following the NAACP’s presentation, County Attorney Mike Cox and outside legal counsel Deborah Stagner will present an overview of restructuring and the 4-2-1 plan.
The county hired Stagner last March to present different restructuring options for the seven-member board. Stagner assisted the county when it redrew the current commissioner districts following the 2020 census. The discussion on the 4-2-1 plan will take place at the board's 6 p.m. meeting in Courtroom C of the courthouse.
At 4 p.m., also in Courtroom C, the board's finance committee is scheduled to discuss Carlton Armstrong's proposal to rename Sandy Road for Proctor, a Newland native. Proctor was the first African American and first North Carolinian to serve as the Army Quartermaster General.
Commissioner Cecil Perry made a push to have the county’s new park in Newland named after Proctor in December but residents who attended the meeting overwhelming voted to name the park Newland Park.
If the Finance Committee decides to have the full board consider Armstrong’s request the first step would be to call a required public hearing that would be held at a future meeting.
If the board renames the road it would then have to seek N.C. Department of Transportation approval.