As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Pasquotank County will no longer be under a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pasquotank commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to lift the local emergency declaration Tuesday morning.
The local state of emergency had been in effect since March 17, 2020 — a total of 399 days.
The lifting of the local state of emergency will not affect COVID-19 executive orders or directives by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Pasquotank County’s decision also will have no effect on the states of emergency adopted by the city of Elizabeth City and Camden County last March.
Both governments would have to vote separately to lift their individual state of emergency. It was not immediately clear Monday evening what the governments planned to do in light of Pasquotank’s decision.
Lifting the state of emergency also won’t have any impact on Pasquotank’s ability to obtain federal COVID-19 relief dollars, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Brian Parnell told commissioners. That had been a key question when commissioners agreed last month not to lift the state of emergency.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts told commissioners before Monday’s vote that COVID infections were in a “stable and declining” pattern in the county, and the entire ARHS region.
As of Monday, only 33 of the 3,234 COVID-19 cases reported in Pasquotank since the pandemic began were still active. Across ARHS’ eight-county region, only 117 of 12,210 reported COVID cases were still active.
Betts also told commissioners this week will be the last for mass vaccine clinics in the region. He said ARHS currently has more vaccine supply than it has demand.
On Friday, ARHS reported that the percentage of adults in the eight-county region who’ve now received at least one dose of vaccine is over 50%. The percentage of those who’ve received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated is now 42%.
As of Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website showed the number of people in Pasquotank County who’ve received one dose of vaccine is 12,382 or 31.1% and the number who’ve received both doses is 10,186, or 25.6%.
But Betts said Monday the actual numbers of those vaccinated in Pasquotank are likely higher given the number of employer-based and other vaccine clinics that have been held.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin said the news about COVID infections and vaccine rates was encouraging. But he said the county still needed to remain vigilant because the pandemic is not over.
“While the improvements we are seeing in COVID-19 case counts and vaccination rates are encouraging, we still need to remain alert and cautious to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.