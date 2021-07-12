Pasquotank commissioners voted Monday night to move the Confederate monument from the Pasquotank County Courthouse to private property in Nixonton.
The board agreed to pay Superior Cranes $28,000 to dismantled the monument and move it to property owned by Warren Weidrick's at 1371 Four Forks Road. Weidrick has agreed to pay for the monument to be reassembled on his property.
The 5-1 vote comes almost a year after the board first voted to remove the monument, which has stood on the courthouse grounds since 1911.
Commissioners Cecil Perry, Charles Jordan, Bill Sterritt, Lloyd Griffin and Barry Overman voted to move the monument. Commissioner Sean Lavin cast the lone no vote. Commissioner Jonathan Meads did not attend Monday’s meeting.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said following the board’s vote that he hopes to begin the process of moving the monument as soon as possible.
“We will move it as quickly as Superior can move it,” Hammett said. “I will call them the first thing (Tuesday).”
Weidrick offered to take the monument in February but progress in completing the move proved to be slow.
One of the major hurdles had been coordinating both the dismantling of the monument and its reassembling on Weidrick’s property in one move.
A dozen people spoke in favor Monday of moving the monument from the courthouse while no one opposed the move during a public hearing before the board’s vote.
Perry has long advocated moving the monument from the courthouse grounds and applauded the board’s vote.
“I want to thank this board for actually supporting the movement of the monument,” Perry said after the vote. “The one thing I can applaud is this will actually make a difference in our community. We can applaud ourselves for moving forward from something that has been very difficult for a lot of African American people.”