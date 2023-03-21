020923_eda_sandyRoad.jpg

Pasquotank commissioners rejected a proposal Monday to rename Sandy Road for Newland native and retired U.S. Army Major General Hawthorne “Peet” Proctor after three residents living on the road voiced opposition.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The proposal failed on a 3-3 vote following a public hearing that would have had the county make a request to the N.C. Department of Transportation to rename the road in honor of Proctor.