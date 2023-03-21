Pasquotank commissioners rejected a proposal Monday to rename Sandy Road for Newland native and retired U.S. Army Major General Hawthorne “Peet” Proctor after three residents living on the road voiced opposition.
The proposal failed on a 3-3 vote following a public hearing that would have had the county make a request to the N.C. Department of Transportation to rename the road in honor of Proctor.
The board's three Democratic commissioners — Charles Jordan, Sam Davis and Lloyd Griffin — voted in favor of the proposal. The board's three Republican commissioners — Sean Lavin, Barry Overman and Jonathan Meads — voted no.
Lavin, Overman and Meads all cited resident opposition after three of the four residents living on the road made comments of opposition to the renaming at a public hearing. All three commissioners also said the county needs to find a way to honor Proctor.
Proctor was the first African American and first North Carolinian to serve as the U.S. Army's Quartermaster General. Newland resident Carlton Armstrong submitted a proposal to county officials in December asking commissioners to rename the road after Proctor.
Armstrong again voiced support Monday for renaming the road for Proctor, citing the Newland native's accomplishments and noting that Sandy Road was in part carved out from Proctor’s farm. He said he had a petition signed by 80 Newland residents supporting the move.
“General Proctor is a great man,” Armstrong said. “The whole purpose of honoring him is so the younger generation coming up know they can be somebody other than a bum or a drug dealer. You can leave Millpond Road and be somebody.”
But two other speakers at Monday's meeting opposed the renaming.
Sandy Road resident Nancy Jones told commissioners her husband is a cancer patient. She expressed concern that a name change would disrupt delivery of medicine and other vital medical supplies he needs. The couple moved to Pasquotank from Portsmouth, Virginia, last summer.
“We rely very heavily on the mail, UPS, FedEx and even Amazon, for his cancer meds, durable medical equipment, including oxygen, in a timely order to sustain his life,” Jones said. “It took months to straighten out delivery problems with these things and another address change for our family would be more than an inconvenience. It could possibly cause a delay in his treatment.”
Ryan Guard, who has lived on Sandy Road for around two years, also said there has been a problem with mail and other deliveries.
“A name change would be a huge backup in everything,” Guard said. “Our deeds would have to be changed, driver’s licenses and car registrations. We would have to contact everybody and get this stuff changed and pay for the cost of replacement.”
Guard said the county needs to honor Proctor with something more visible than the road he, Guard, lives on.
“Sandy Road is probably the least traveled road in the county,” Guard said. “It seems kind of odd to honor somebody with a dirt road name. I don’t feel this is the proper way to honor Gen. Proctor.”
A couple who live on Sandy Road also submitted a letter of opposition to the name change, listing the same concerns as Jones and Guard.
Lavin said he would support renaming the road in honor of Proctor only if the residents on Sandy Road supported the move.
“That is not what I have heard from the folks on Sandy Road,” Lavin said. “We do need to do something for General Proctor but I don’t know if this is it.”
Davis said renaming Sandy Road would be a way to honor Proctor.
“I think this is a fitting way to do that,” Davis said. “I think we should support this and see if DOT supports it.”
If commissioners had approved the proposal, NCDOT still would have to sign off on the change. County Attorney Mike Cox said after the vote that DOT likely would only approve the name change if there was no opposition to it.
“The DOT rules talk about a unanimous resolution,” Cox said. “There are a lot of strict (DOT) rules here.”
Lavin and Overman both expressed concerns about gaining NCDOT approval because of the state’s strict renaming policy, including that Sandy Road crosses into Perquimans County, and because there are questions about whether the road meets the length requirements for renaming.
Overman suggested that the county explore naming a bridge or section of road after Proctor, saying he understood why Sandy Road residents are opposed to the move.
“You will see riding up and down the highways where distinguished people get a bridge named after them,” Overman said. “I wouldn’t want someone that didn’t live on John White Road telling me what I need to change my road to.’’
Assistant County Manager John Shannon told commissioners after the vote he would meet with Armstrong to explore other ways to honor Proctor.
“We will figure out something with Mr. Armstrong,” Shannon said.