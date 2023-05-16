Pasquotank employees will receive a 5% cost-of-living adjustment in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget that county commissioners advanced toward adoption Monday afternoon.
All sworn Sheriff’s Office employees will also see a bump in pay in addition to the COLA in the next fiscal budget that begins July 1.
County Manager Sparty Hammett recommended to commissioners that sworn officers between the rank of deputy and sergeant have their pay increased by two pay grades while lieutenants and above will be bumped up by three to four pay grades.
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is currently fully staffed but Hammett said the pay increases are necessary to stay competitive, adding that the current pay is below average. He noted that city police officers received a $6,500 increase recently while Camden County deputies’ pay was increased 14%.
As an example, the salary for a certified Deputy II position would increase from $38,670 to $43,512 a year, an increase of almost $4,900, or 12.5%.
“One thing that we really try to do is be pro-active and not reactive,” Hammett said. “We have law enforcement salaries increasing statewide and locally and we have less individuals out there that want to be a law enforcement officer. We have to be competitive and we are significantly below average right now. They are underpaid.”
Hammett also recommended adding two new deputy positions to the Sheriff’s Office. The pay increases and new positions account for most of the $742,707 increase in the Sheriff’s Office budget from $4.649 million in the current fiscal year to $5.392 million in the proposed budget.
The two new deputies will be used in a split patrol shift from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Hammett said he will ask for two more deputies in the county’s 2024-25 budget.
Sheriff’s Office Maj. Aaron Wallio told commissioners that the department has pending applications and that the two new positions should be filled quickly after the start of the fiscal year July 1.
“We are thankful for your support,” Wallio told commissioners. “People want to come work here and they love the direction we are going.’’
Sheriff Tommy Wooten asked for money for new vehicles in the upcoming budget but that request was not fully granted. Instead, county commissioners voted to immediately buy three new vehicles Monday night at a cost of $189,000, using money from unexpected interest earnings in the current budget.
“They have some cars that are being held for them,” Hammett said.
The county’s proposed General Fund Budget is $56.470 million, a $3.578 million increase from the current budget. The budget contains no property tax increases or water rate increases.
The budget also includes all requests from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and College of The Albemarle.
ECPPS requested a total of $13.45 million from the county, $11.36 million of it in operating funds, which is the same as the current fiscal year. The county budget also includes $2.1 million for capital improvements for ECPPS, an increase of $585,638 from the current budget.
COA asked the county for $1.86 million for operations, a 5% increase from the current fiscal year, or an $88,625 bump from the current budget. The budget also includes COA’s request for $700,000 for capital projects, which is the same amount the college has requested from the county for the last two years.
The county is expected to collect an additional $700,000 in property taxes next fiscal year because of increased valuation. The Motor Vehicle Tax is expected to generate an additional $100,000, also because of increased valuation.
Pasquotank is also budgeting for a 3% increase in sales tax revenue, or an additional $348,000. The state is forecasting a 4% to 5% increase in sales tax revenue but Hammett said the county decided on the more conservative number of 3%.
The county is also forecasting an increase of $475,000 in interest earnings on county savings because of higher interest rates.
The county will also continue its up to 5% 401(k) match for employees.
The budget also includes four new 911 positions because of increased call volume, which increases the Central Communications budget by $268,209 from its current level of $1.62 million to $1.88 million.
“We will get more coverage to handle that call volume,” Hammett said.
The Department of Social Services will add five Medicaid eligibility specialists beginning July 1, which is part of around a $348,000 increase in a $4.43 million proposed budget. The positions are needed because of the state’s Medicaid expansion plan, which is expected to expand healthcare coverage to around 600,000 state residents.
Commissioners will now schedule a public hearing on the budget before adopting it prior to July 1.