...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Pasquotank commissioners are slated to receive a 72% pay raise beginning July 1, boosting their salaries to the state average for county commissioner compensation.
Pasquotank commissioners voted unanimously Monday at a budget work session to move the county’s $56.479 million 2023-24 fiscal year budget to a required public hearing next month.
That budget includes a $5,214 pay increase for each county commissioner and a $6,200 pay bump for the board’s chairman. That means each commissioner, who now is paid $7,200 a year, will see their annual salary rise to $12,414. The board chairman’s salary, which is now $8,400, will increase to $14,600.
Both the $12,414 and $14,600 figures are, respectively, state averages for commissioner and commission board chair pay, said County Manager Sparty Hammett, who proposed the pay hikes.
Commissioners last received a pay increase in 2005 when their annual salary was raised by $1,800, or 33%. The raises in the proposed 2023-24 budget would cost taxpayers an additional $37,484 a year.
The proposed raises would elevate commissioners’ pay above what Elizabeth City city councilors and the city mayor are currently paid. Mayor Kirk Rivers is paid $12,656 a year while City Council members receive $11,274 a year. Council last raised the pay for its elected officials in 2020 when the council at the time approved an across-the-board $250-a-month raise for all nine officials.
In his proposal to commissioners, Hammett said that an annual salary survey last conducted in 2021-22 by the N.C. Association of County Commissioners showed that of the 86 counties that responded, the average commissioner salary was $12,414.
“The budget does includes pay increases for commissioners to the state averages, which parallels the (county) compensation study increases for employees,” Hammett said.
Pasquotank has a population of 40,661 and two of the three counties just ahead in population in the NCACC study — Beaufort and Jackson — paid their commissioners in 2021-22 $17,904 and $12,164, respectively. Davie County, with a population of 43,412, paid its commissioners $4,378 a year.
Camden, which has a population of 10,867, paid its commissioners $8,700 a year in 2021-22.
Hammett also recommended that in the future, county commissioners be given the annual cost-of-living-adjustment that Pasquotank employees receive each new fiscal year.
“Hypothetically, if that had happened back in 2005 you would probably be around that average ($12,414),” Hammett said. “That way, over time you are going to keep up with the other counties.’’
The county’s proposed budget also includes paying commissioners an additional $150 a day for any meeting lasting four or more hours that is more than 90 miles from the county courthouse. The new rule, which parallels Camden’s current policy, would cost Pasquotank around $4,500 a year.
“We looked at what some other local jurisdictions are doing,” Hammett said. “As a commissioner when you go to an out-of-town meeting, conference, classes, you are having to spend a lot of time away from your family and for commissioners that work you are missing time from work.’’
Commissioners are expected to call for the public hearing on the county’s budget to be held June 20 when they next meet on June 5. Commissioners must adopt a new county budget by June 30 but are expected to do so following the June 20 public hearing.