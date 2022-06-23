Pasquotank commissioners approved a $52.9 million general fund budget for next year that reduces the county’s property tax rate by 15 cents and gives county employees a 3% pay raise.
The county’s approved utilities budget, however, includes a $9-a-month rate hike for residential water users as well as a rate increase for commercial users. The rate increase will be used for capital projects to improve the quality of water.
Commissioners unanimously approved the budget Monday night without debate. The board earlier voted on a unanimous vote on June 6 to advance the budget to a required public hearing on the budget that took place Monday night.
The approved budget, which takes effect July 1, reduces the tax rate from the current 77 cents per $100 of valuation to 62 cents. It comes after commissioners earlier agreed to set a revenue-neutral tax rate following completion of the county’s property revaluation.
A revenue-neutral tax rate raises the same amount of money that is currently collected from property taxes — even though values would be higher. The county expects to collect $26.6 million in property taxes in the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The average Pasquotank residential water customer who uses around 3,000 gallons a month currently pays an average of $27 a month. The new rate, a 33% increase, will result in a residential water customer paying $36 a month.
The median commercial water rate customer using 1,700 gallons will see their current rate rise from $19.20 to $30.37, a jump of 58%.
Bill Hiemer, an Elizabeth City resident, addressed commissioners during the public hearing on the budget and called the water rate hikes absurd. He said the flat, across-the-board $9 hike is not fair to the average user.
The county last raised water rates eight years ago.
“The new additional rates of $9 a month are clearly unfair to your average water user,” Hiemer said. “Those of us using 1,500, 3,000 or 3,400 gallons of water per month, which is most of us, will see a percent increase of 50 percent, 33 percent or 31 percent, respectively. All the while folks using from 5,000 gallons up to 40,000 gallons will still only see the same $9 a month increase. It’s simply not fair.”
The county’s general fund budget also includes funding for two additional sheriff’s deputies who will be assigned to courthouse security. Two deputies were added to courthouse security in the current fiscal year budget.
The Sheriff’s Office is also going to get an additional animal control officer.
The approved budget also includes around $98,000 for an assistant county manager and funding for a code enforcement position and a safety-risk coordinator in human resources.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said Pasquotank received 17 applications for the assistant county manager position and that five candidates were selected to be interviewed. One of those candidates, however, received another job offer and withdrew.
“At this point, we have a strong group of four finalists, particularly given the current job market,” Hammett said.
Hammett said the four candidates are currently being interviewed virtually and the top two candidates will be selected on Tuesday. They will then be brought in for an in-person interview.
“In addition to the interviews, we will take the two candidates on a tour of the county and have a written exercise,” Hammett said. “Since one of the major roles of the assistant county manager will be to serve as the county’s public information officer, we will assess writing skills as part of the selection process.”