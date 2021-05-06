The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners has adopted a resolution calling for changes to state law that would allow quicker release to the public of law enforcement body camera footage.
The resolution adopted Thursday comes more than two weeks after the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in front of his Perry Street residence by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies attempting to serve drug-related search warrants.
The deputies' body camera footage of Brown's April 21 fatal shooting has not been released to the public because the current state law prohibits that without a court order.
A state Superior Court judge refused to release body camera footage showing Brown's shooting death to the public during a hearing in Pasquotank County last week, ruling that a group of media companies seeking its release didn't have standing under the law to make that request. The judge did order the county to disclose the video footage to Brown's family and one of its attorneys within 10 days.
The law has been much criticized and Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten's inability to release it under the law has been the subject of daily protests since Brown's death.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin III referred to those protests in a county press release announcing the board's vote to support quicker release of law enforcement body camera footage.
“Over the past 16 days, the commissioners have heard the calls, the chants, the emails and watched the protest rallies. We are listening,” Griffin said. “The commissioners and the sheriff agreed that releasing the body camera footage to the public would have been best for transparency.
"Unfortunately, the law does not allow us to make that decision. While all of us took an oath to follow the law, we also have a duty to try and change a law that’s imperfect. Today is the first step in that process.”
The resolution that was adopted will be forwarded to state lawmakers, the county's press release states.
"The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and staff will then work with their local state representatives and reach out to our colleagues in all cities and counties across the state to encourage them to support their own resolutions supporting this change for transparency," the release states.