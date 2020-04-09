Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of larceny and trespass of real property was turned in March 16 in the 100 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Maclelland.
A report of intimidation was turned in March 17 in the 200 block of Executive Drive S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A report of a dog bite was turned in March 17 in the 100 block of Vickie Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
A report of lost property was turned in March 18 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A report of larceny was turned in March 18 in the 1600 block of Ulster Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A report of possession of a cellular device in a confinement facility was turned in March 19 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of larceny was turned in March 20 in the 100 block of Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of aggravated assault was turned in March 21 in the 1900 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Doshen.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle was turned in March 22 in the 1400 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of simple assault was turned in March 22 in the 1000 block of Davis Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A report of a structure fire was turned in March 23 in the 100 block of Sunrise Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of someone lost/stuck in the desert was turned in March 23 on Harrell Woods Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of a death investigation was turned in March 23 in the 100 block of Tiff Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 23 in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of drug/narcotic violations and providing cell phones/controlled substances to inmates was turned in March 23 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A report of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny was turned in March 23 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Camden Sheriff
A report of an unintentional overdose was turned in March 17 in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of dead on arrival was turned in March 18 in the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: L.M. Gregory.
A report of larceny was turned in March 18 in the 100 block of E. Plank Bridge Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
A report of simple assault was turned in March 19 in the 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.F. Smith.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 20 in the 100 block of White Cedar Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A report of a family disturbance was turned in March 20 in the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A report of a call for medical assistance was turned in March 21 in the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
ECSU Police
A report of injury to real property was turned in Feb. 5 in the Fine Arts building. Investigating officer: David L. Hill.
A report of simple assault was turned in March 1. Investigating officer: Sgt. Wayne Morris Jr.
A report of a vehicle collision was turned in March 5. Investigating officer: David L. Hill.
A report of aggravated assault was turned in March 9 at the ECSU Police Department. Investigating officer: David L. Hill.
A report of a probation violation was turned in March 10. Investigating officer: John W. Etheridge.
A report of injury to real property was turned in March 18. Investigating officer: Ptl. Stephen M. Tisdale.