Crime scene investigation and the use of drones for public safety are examples of the topics youth will be introduced to at Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management’s first-ever public safety summer camp.
The Youth Public Safety Camp will be held July 10-14. The free five-day camp is for youth ages 11-17. Registration opens April 17 at the camp’s website, pcecema.wixsite.com/pasqcamsummercamp.
Because its the first-ever Youth Public Safety Camp, registration will be limited to 25 participants. Campers must also commit to attending all five days of the camp. Each day will start at 8:15 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Parents will need to drop off their children at 7:30 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club off Ward Street, next door to the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, and pick them up at the club at 4:30 p.m.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell credited Assistant Coordinator Josh Wyse for coming up with the idea for the camp. Wyse said Friday he’s already receiving interest about the camp.
Boat operations, helicopter rescues, first aid and CPR and traffic enforcement are among the topics students will learn over the course of the five-day camp.
The learning opportunities are being made possible by a partnership between Emergency Management and several area first-response agencies, including the Pasquotank and Camden sheriff’s offices, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, Elizabeth City police and fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Pasquotank-Camden 911 call center.
Parnell said the camp will include visits to the different participating agencies for that day’s particular block of learning. That includes a trip to the Coast Guard base.