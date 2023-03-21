Crime scene investigation and the use of drones for public safety are examples of the topics youth will be introduced to at Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management’s first-ever public safety summer camp.

The Youth Public Safety Camp will be held July 10-14. The free five-day camp is for youth ages 11-17. Registration opens April 17 at the camp’s website, pcecema.wixsite.com/pasqcamsummercamp.