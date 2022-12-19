Sam Davis will once again be a member of the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night to appoint Davis, a local Realty company owner, to serve out the two-year unexpired term of the late Bill Sterritt. Commissioner Sean Lavin made the motion to appoint Davis and voting in support were fellow Commissioners Jonathan Meads, Barry Overman, and board Chairman Charles Jordan.
Commissioner Cecil Perry cast the lone vote against Lavin's motion. Commissioner Lloyd Griffin was absent from Monday's meeting.
Before the motion to appoint Davis, Perry made a motion to accept the recommendation of the Pasquotank County Democratic Party Executive Committee to appoint Linwood Gallop to fill the vacancy. That motion died for lack of a second.
Perry said he had a lot of questions about what was going on but would not express them at Monday's meeting.
Perry was critical of the decision in comments to The Daily Advance after the meeting.
"What they did up there was wrong," he said.
After the meeting — the appointment of a new commissioner to fill Sterritt's seat was the board's only agenda item — Davis expressed gratitude to the board for its confidence in him.
"I'm thankful that they selected someone with experience serving (as a county commissioner) to continue on," said Davis, who served a single term as commissioner from 1998-2002.
Gallop said after the meeting that he has concerns about Pasquotank Democrats' executive committee recommendation not being accepted.
"There's a lot of issue with this," he said.
Gallop noted the decision was made with one of the commissioners absent.
When asked whether any consideration had been given to rescheduling the meeting to when Griffin could be present, Jordan said he had talked with Griffin and that Griffin had two obligations that he simply couldn't get out of.
"We wanted to get this done," Jordan said.
Because Sterritt died Oct. 28, commissioners had until Dec. 28 — 60 days from when the commission seat became vacant — to appoint someone to fill the seat. If they hadn't met the deadline, Pasquotank Clerk of Superior Court Jennifer Thompson would have been required to fill the vacancy.
Jordan defended the appointment of Davis as a compromise.
"Some of us compromised because we want to do what's best for the county," Jordan said. "We need to be here for this county, and that's why we're here."
Jordan said the nation as a whole needs more people willing to compromise.
Tony Sawyer, who had put his own name forward as a candidate for the appointment, said he thought it was unfair that the commissioners did not appoint Gallop after he got the nod from the Democratic Party's executive committee.
"Let him prove himself," Sawyer said, referring to Gallop. He added, "I believe they had their mind made up before they walked through the door."