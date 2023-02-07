Pasquotank commissioners on Monday rejected without taking a vote a plan proposed by the local NAACP to increase the chance of more minority candidates winning election to the county's governing board.
Commissioner Cecil Perry, one of two African Americans on the seven-member commissioner board, made a motion to adopt a resolution asking county voters to decide whether the Board of Commissioners should be restructured according to a "4-2-1" plan.
The plan, proposed by the Pasquotank branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, would leave the county’s current four districts intact, create two new “super districts” — one covering all of Elizabeth City and one covering the rest of the county — and elect one commissioner at large. Currently, the board has a 4-3 configuration: four district seats and three at-large seats.
No other commissioner seconded Perry’s motion. As a result, it failed without a vote.
After Monday's meeting, Perry stated that he planned to resign from the board. It was not immediately clear if Perry's announcement was connected to the board's decision on the 4-2-1 plan.
Local NAACP President Keith Rivers expressed disappointment after Monday's meeting. In remarks before Perry made his motion to seek the voter referendum, Rivers said the NAACP was not asking the board to vote on the 4-2-1 plan's merits, just to place it on the ballot.
“Simple request: people over politics,” Rivers said after the meeting. “Just have a referendum and send it to the people. Let the people decide. But once again we see that they (commissioners) have chosen not to allow the people to have a voice. Their message was clear.”
According to data provided to county officials by the NAACP the two super districts — one combining the existing Northern Inside and Southern Inside districts, the other combining the existing Northern Outside and Southern Outside districts — would be almost equal in population.
Rivers stated in a letter to county officials in December that having almost equal populations in the two new districts would “comply with federal one-person, one-vote requirements.”
“By providing more granular representation, the 4-2-1 plan will fulfill the longstanding need for distinctive communities to have representatives aware of and dedicated to their interests before the board,” Rivers said.
Under the proposal, minority voters would have made up 59% of the combined Inside Northern and Inside Southern "super district," creating a second minority-majority district on the seven-member commission board. The Southern Inside district, where minorities make up 71% of the population, is currently the only minority-majority district in the county.
The combined Outside Northern and Outside Southern super district would be 68% white and 32% Black, according to data provided by the NAACP.
Rivers said a 4-2-1 plan would create more competitive seats on the commission board.
“Competition is healthy,” Rivers said. “If you are a Black that is seeking to be elected, you have got to go talk to the white people. If you are poor person that is running then you have to go over there and solicit people that have more wealth than you. It creates that healthy environment of competition.”
Deborah Stagner, an attorney who was hired by the county to advise commissioners on the issue of board restructuring, said that even if voters approved a 4-2-1 plan, a federal court would have to sign off on it before it could take effect.
That’s because Pasquotank is still under 1984 and 1986 consent orders that were placed on the county by the U.S. Justice Department requiring a district with at least a 55-percent minority population. In essence, those orders still have Pasquotank County’s voting system under federal jurisdiction.
“It is my legal opinion that you would not simply be able to have a referendum in order to change the method of election,” Stagner said. “You are still subject to the consent agreement. It is not as simple as saying to the court you would like to change it.”
Commissioners Sean Lavin and Barry Overman both expressed reservations about a 4-2-1 system, saying it reduced voter choice when electing commissioners.
Under the current system, a voter can vote for four commissioners — the one representing their district and the three who run at large. Under a 4-2-1 plan that chance would be reduced to three — the commissioner representing their district, one in the super district in which they live, and the commissioner who runs at large.
“That gives me four opportunities to vote in a person,” Overman said of the current system. “I’m not clear on what 4-2-1 changes for me other than it gives me less opportunity. I can already vote for four people where I live of any race, or age or anything.’’
Rivers indicated after Monday's meeting that the NAACP has other options to move the restructuring proposal forward. One could include gathering the necessary voter signatures to place the 4-2-1 plan on the ballot. Another would be asking the federal courts to modify the consent orders.
“You will be the first to know,” Rivers said when asked what the next step will be.