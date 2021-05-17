Pasquotank commissioners have rejected Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker's request for a joint meeting with City Council in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
Commissioners also agreed to suspend future joint meetings between the two government bodies, which usually happen twice a year.
Parker wrote on May 5 to Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin III and County Manager Sparty Hammett requesting a joint meeting to discuss how the two governing boards could contribute to the healing process in the aftermath of Brown’s death.
But Hammett told commissioners Monday the city's request for a joint meeting was disingenuous. He said the county has been attacked by some City Council members in the aftermath of Brown's shooting.
Hammett praised Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton and councilors Billy Caudle, Chris Ruffieux, Jeannie Young for being what he described as “civil, balanced, and serious in approach.”
“As for the rest of council, their tirades against the county have been self-serving, divisive, and counter-productive,” Hammett said.
Hammett told commissioners that when there is an ongoing criminal investigation with the potential for a civil lawsuit that local government officials who don’t know all the facts should not publicly discuss the incident.
“That’s why county commissioners have not publicly spoken about the details of this tragedy,” Hammett said. “Calm, measured, and thoughtful leadership is needed in a crisis. The commissioners have demonstrated that. They have resisted the temptation to pander to the national media for the sole purpose of sowing antagonism and basking in the national spotlight.”
Hammett also noted that city leaders know that current state law prevents the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office from publicly releasing the body camera footage of the shooting and that commissioners have no authority over Sheriff Tommy Wooten.
“The sheriff is elected countywide, and he reports directly to voters,” Hammett said. “But one thing I think we can all agree on is the North Carolina body camera law is wrong. It prevents transparency. We want that law changed. This county passed a resolution in favor of that change and we went to court to have the video made public.”
While no official vote was taken, all six commissioners present at the meeting voiced support for rejecting the city’s request.
Commissioner Sean Lavin said some leaders are using Brown's shooting death for political gain. By making inflammatory comments, they've stirred up hate and discontent “among a lot of people here in the community,” he said.
“Their comments are irresponsible,” Lavin said. “In a lot of ways they are just ignorant of the facts of the actions that this board has taken. It really goes to show where their heart really is.”
Commissioner Charles Jordan said that city and county leaders will have to get together “at some point” to help Pasquotank heal but that this is not the time.
“We will have to work together to do that,” Jordan said. “They are going to hear us and we are going to have to hear them. We will have to reason together.”
Hammett said he called City Manager Montre Freeman after City Council called a special meeting the night of Brown's shooting “begging him” to not hold the meeting. Instead of a public meeting “to make speeches,” Hammett said he wanted the city and county to work together on an appropriate unified response.
“I knew it would divide and distract the community,” Hammett said. “Pandering and posturing when people are angry only makes things worse. I said, ‘The community expects responsible leaders to work together in a thoughtful and considered way.’”
After that special meeting, Hammett called Parker and “begged her to work with the county.”
“Elizabeth City ignored our request and held another emergency meeting on Friday (April 23) and then a press conference on Saturday (April 24) and community anger continued to grow,” Hammett said.
Asked afterward about commissioners' decision to reject the city's request for the joint meeting, City Manager Montre Freeman called it “unfortunate.”