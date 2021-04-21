Pasquotank County commissioners voiced unanimous support Monday night to help fund College of The Albemarle’s proposed Health Sciences Simulation Lab project.
Commissioners did not discuss an exact dollar figure for the project but one commissioner said Tuesday he supports the county bearing most of the construction costs.
The simulation lab is still two to three years away from construction but commissioners were told at their annual retreat in February the cost for the facility would be around $13 million “in 2024 dollars.”
Commissioner Sean Lavin said Tuesday the county is in a financial position to fund a “large portion” of the construction costs.
“We are in good financial standing right now,” Lavin said. “2020 was a tough year but it was actually a good year for the county. It was a good year on (tax) collections, it was a good year for us receiving some funding that we would not normally been able to receive. The college and their foundation are also coming to the table.”
Lavin said the county could explore borrowing money for the project, especially if interest rates remain low.
“Now is a great time to borrow money,” Lavin said. “The cost of money right now is cheap, historically low. It’s not a bad time to finance.”
County Manager Sparty Hammett said COA would have to have construction bids “in hand” and that the county would have to have approval from the state Local Government Commission before it could proceed with financing.
“If the board supports the capital project, staff would prepare options for funding the project when the College of the Albemarle begins to move forward with the design process,” Hammett said before the vote.
The facility will be approximately 26,000 square feet and give COA much needed additional space on campus. The Health Science lab would be and expansion of the Owens Center Building.
COA officials said the new facility will allow the college to grow its current health sciences programs while adding new ones.
COA Public Information Officer Jenna Hatfield said furnishings and equipment for the expansion would be funded through the normal budget process and fundraising efforts.
“I think it will be a tremendous asset for our community,” said Commissioner Cecil Perry.
The county is looking to build a new emergency medical services headquarters on three acres on the site of Sentara Healthcare’s proposed new $158 million hospital near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
The new EMS headquarters will replace its current facility next to the current hospital location but Commissioner Barry Overman would like to have a station adjacent to the proposed COA expansion.
“When we make the move for our new EMS headquarters, it would be nice to put an ambulance somewhere over there,” Overman said.