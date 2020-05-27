The number of COVID-19 cases in Pasquotank County rose to an even 100 on Wednesday, as four new cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease were reported in the county.
Regionwide, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 366, as Currituck also reported two new cases, increasing its total to 23, and Chowan reported a 16th case. Case counts in the other five counties in the region remained unchanged from Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 cases at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, an Elizabeth City nursing home, grew to 63. Of those cases, 44 are residents and 19 are staff members. Eight residents of the nursing home have also died from COVID-19.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region, meanwhile, totaled 101, less than a third of all cases reported.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 24,628, an increase of 488 from Tuesday. The number of virus-related deaths rose to 794, an increase of 28.
In another COVID-19 development in the region, Currituck County has announced distribution plans for its Operation Love Thy Neighbor campaign.
The county announced Wednesday that Food Lion gift cards will be distributed to Currituck residents financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, June 3. Currituck Department of Social Services staff will be at two sites starting at 9:30 a.m. to distribute the gift cards: Crawford Township Fire Station at 121 Shawboro Road, Moyock; and the Lower Currituck Fire Station at 6323 Caratoke Highway, Grandy.
Each site will be a drive-thru format to help limit the spread of COVID-19. There will be a limit of one gift card per household and participants will need to show proof of county residency to participate.
Staff from the Currituck Cooperative Extension Service will also provide one free activity kit per family. These kits will include budget friendly recipe cards, seeds and planting guides, and at-home activities for youth.
Funds for Operation Love Thy Neighbor were raised from donations from Currituck businesses.
, individuals and community groups.