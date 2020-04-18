The Pasquotank and Currituck county Board of Commissioners will both meet on Monday at 6 p.m.
Because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order limiting public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic to no more than 10 people in a meeting space, no citizens or media will be allowed in the meeting rooms.
Pasquotank residents who would like to offer public comments can send those requests to scottl@co.pasquotank.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday. Public comments must include the person’s name and address. Pasquotank residents can watch the meeting at pasquotankcounty.nc.org.
Currituck residents who would like to offer public comments can send those requests to commissioners@currituckcountync.gov. All comments received by 5 p.m. on Monday will be read aloud during the meeting.
Currituck residents can watch the board meeting on the county website https://co.currituck.nc.us/board-of-commissioners/watch-board-meetings/ or on Mediacom channel 18.
Residents can listen to the meeting by calling 1-408-418-9388. The access code is 625 355 582 and the meeting password is 37749346.