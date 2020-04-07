Four area counties, including Pasquotank and Currituck, have reported additional COVID-19 cases since Monday.
Pasquotank reported a ninth case, Currituck a third case, Bertie County a ninth case and Hertford County a fifth case, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services today.
That brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the eight-county region covered by Albemarle Regional Health Services, the region's health department, to 31. That does not include the 10 cases now reported in Dare County, which has its own health agency, or the seven cases reported in Washingon County, which is covered by another health agency.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. today was 3,221. Thus far, 46 people, including one in Bertie and one in Hertford, have died from the respiratory disease. That's 13 more deaths than were reported on Monday.
Mecklenburg County continued to report the largest number of cases: 810 and six deaths. Wake County is next, reporting 336 cases and no deaths. Durham has reported 205 cases with one death.
Ninety of the state's 100 counties have now reported a case of COVID-19. Camden and Tyrrell are two of the eight that don't yet have a reported case of the disease.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or death.