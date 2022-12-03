...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Pasquotank County Democratic Party's Executive Committee nominated civic activist Linwood Gallop, seen campaigning for a Southern Inside seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners during the March primary, to fill a vacant seat on the commission board Saturday. The vacancy was created by the death of At-large Commissioner Bill Sterritt on Oct. 28.
Linwood Gallop discusses why he wanted to be nominated to the vacant seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, Saturday, during a meeting of the Pasquotank County Democratic Party Executive Committee. Gallop, who received the committee's recommendation is shown with fellow candidates (l-r) Sam Davis III, Bettie Lyons and Denauvo Robinson.
The Pasquotank County Democratic Party's Executive Committee nominated civic activist Linwood Gallop, seen campaigning for a Southern Inside seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners during the March primary, to fill a vacant seat on the commission board Saturday. The vacancy was created by the death of At-large Commissioner Bill Sterritt on Oct. 28.
Linwood Gallop discusses why he wanted to be nominated to the vacant seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, Saturday, during a meeting of the Pasquotank County Democratic Party Executive Committee. Gallop, who received the committee's recommendation is shown with fellow candidates (l-r) Sam Davis III, Bettie Lyons and Denauvo Robinson.
The executive committee of the Pasquotank Democratic Party nominated civic activist Linwood Gallop to fill the late Bill Sterritt’s at-large seat on the county’s board of commissioners Saturday afternoon.
The executive committee selected Gallop over six other candidates that were also seeking appointment to the seat during a meeting in Courtroom A in the Pasquotank County Courthouse.
County commissioners have scheduled a vote on Monday to name Sterritt’s replacement. Under state law, commissioners are not bound by the Democratic Party executive committee’s choice.
The board’s current six members could pick someone else to complete the last two years of Sterritt’s term. Because Sterritt held an at-large seat, the only requirement is that the person be a registered Democrat and live in Pasquotank County.
Sterritt, 88, died on Oct. 28 and was elected to a four-year term on the board in 2020.
Sam Davis III, Bettie Lyons, Tony Sawyer, Frederick Godfrey, Earline Sutton and Dr. Denauvo Robinson also sought to be appointed to the board.
All the candidates answered three basic questions from the executive committee and were also given time to advocate for their selection in front of the committee.
Local Democratic Party Chairwoman Laurie Slutz did not release vote totals, only saying it was accomplished by secret ballot.
The committee deliberated for around an hour before announcing its decision.
Gallop appeared surprised when Slutz announced the committee’s pick.
“I am really surprised,” Gallop said. “My heart is really full. I’m very grateful, extremely grateful.’’
He praised the other six candidates as being qualified to serve on the board.
Gallop listed crime and protecting people’s rights as two issues he will focus on if selected by county commissioners to serve on the board.
“We have to address crime in the county, we have to do that,” Gallop said. “Another big issue is protecting people’s rights at the same time. Hopefully, I can get that message across daily and change the hearts and minds of some of our commissioners. I am a constitutionalist and I understand the Constitution very well. I will stand very firm for people’s rights, which I have done.”
The executive committee asked all seven candidates if they would seek a full term in 2024, if they were currently facing any legal issues and would they work to strengthen the Democratic Party in Pasquotank.
All seven said they had no legal issues and that they would work to help get more Democrats elected to office in the county. But only Sutton said she would not commit to running in the next election; the other six indicated they would seek a full four-year term.
Davis pitched his four years of experience as a county commissioner and his strong ties to the region and urged the executive committee to pick a replacement that would be electable in 2024.
“You as the executive committee need to realize that if you don’t pick the right person for this replacement, take your appointment seriously, don’t look at two years from now because it is just not going to happen y’all,” Davis said.
Gallop lost his bid for an Southern Inside seat on the Board of Commissioners in the May Democratic primary, losing to incumbent Commissioner Cecil Perry 51.95% to 48.05%.