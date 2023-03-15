...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Pasquotank County Democratic Party has nominated a Pasquotank Sheriff's deputy to fill the vacant Southern Inside seat on the Board of Commissioners.
Clifford E. Shaw, of the 1000 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City, is the party executive committee's choice to complete the unexpired term of Cecil Perry, the longtime commissioner who resigned last month, party Chairwoman Laurie Slutz told The Daily Advance Wednesday.
Slutz said the party's executive committee met at the courthouse Monday and voted to nominate Shaw after interviewing him and two other applicants for the vacancy. The other two applicants were Linwood Gallop, who unsuccessfully sought appointment in December to an at-large seat on the commission board; and Michael Brooks, a former city councilor in Elizabeth City's 3rd Ward.
Asked why the panel chose Shaw, Slutz said: "He was liked by more people than the other two" candidates.
Slutz said she's "hopeful" county commissioners will accept the committee's nominee — something they didn't do in December when the panel picked Gallop to fill the vacancy created by At-large Commissioner Bill Sterritt's death. The Board of Commissioners ended up voting 4-1 to appoint Sam Davis III, a Realtor and former commissioner, to the seat instead.
Perry, who cast the lone vote against Davis' appointment, made a motion to appoint Gallop to the vacancy but his motion failed for lack of a second. He resigned from the board less than two months later after none of his colleagues seconded his motion to adopt a "4-2-1" restructuring plan for electing county commissioners.
Under state law, commissioners are required to "consult" the county executive committee of the "appropriate" local political party to fill board vacancies. However, they are not bound by the party's choice, and can instead choose someone else — as they did filling the Sterritt vacancy. The only requirements are that the person appointed be of the same party and be registered in the same district as the person that's being replaced.
Asked if she's confident the Board of Commissioners will accept the executive committee's choice of Shaw to complete Perry's term, Slutz said, "I think we're past confident after what happened last time. I'm hopeful that the board will appoint" our nominee.
It's not known when commissioners will take up Shaw's nomination. Under state law, commissioners have 60 days from the date of the creation of a board vacancy to fill it. Because Perry's resignation took effect on Feb. 8, commissioners have until April 9 to make the appointment.
Slutz said she planned to forward Shaw's name to county officials on Thursday. A county official said "as of now" consideration of a nominee for the Perry vacancy is not on the board's agenda for Monday night.
According to Slutz, Shaw is 58 and works as a Pasquotank Sheriff's deputy. He is retired from the N.C. Department of Correction and is a graduate of Elizabeth City State University.
Shaw could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday evening.